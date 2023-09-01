1 killed in wreck

A 2021 Hyundai drove into the rear of a tractor-trailer that had just entered Interstate 74 about 12:30 a.m. Friday.

 WXII

HIGH POINT – A 21-year-old High Point man died early Friday after he drove into the rear of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 74, the High Point Police Department said.

Andrew Cabel Jones was driving a 2021 Hyundai south on I-74 about 12:34 a.m. as a 2016 Kenworth tractor-trailer was entering the highway from the Johnson Street on-ramp.