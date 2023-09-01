HIGH POINT – A 21-year-old High Point man died early Friday after he drove into the rear of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 74, the High Point Police Department said.
Andrew Cabel Jones was driving a 2021 Hyundai south on I-74 about 12:34 a.m. as a 2016 Kenworth tractor-trailer was entering the highway from the Johnson Street on-ramp.
The driver of the tractor-trailer had accelerated through the entire length of the ramp and had taken complete control of the right lane of the highway by the time Jones hit its 53-foot enclosed trailer from behind, police said.
Jones was the only occupant of the Hyundai and was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.
Neither of the tractor-trailer's two occupants was injured.
The investigation is still in the early stages, but it appears that speed was a contributing factor in the wreck, police said. There was no impairment suspected, and all occupants were wearing seat belts. No charges are expected to be filed, police said.
This was the sixth traffic fatality for the city of High Point in 2023.
