GUILFORD COUNTY – One man was killed in a wreck on Interstate 40 near Sandy Ridge Road on Tuesday morning, police said.
Jeral Leroy Doyle, 58, of Dobson, which is northwest of Winston-Salem, was driving a red 1995 Jeep Wrangler east on the highway shortly before 7 a.m. when he drove off the right side of the road and wrecked, the Greensboro Police Department said. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.
The ramp from Sandy Ridge Road to eastbound I-40 was closed during much of the morning rush hour after the wreck.
No other information about the wreck was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.