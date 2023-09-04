HIGH POINT — One man was killed and three other men were wounded in a shooting at a residence in northeast High Point Sunday night.
Their names were not released Monday.
The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. When High Point Police Department officers arrived at the house in the 2900 block of Creekview Court, a residential street in a neighborhood near Deep River Road, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
While officers were at the house, three other men who had been shot arrived at the hospital.
One man had injuries that were considered life-threatening, but the other two did not. One was released after being treated, and the other two were still being treated Monday.
Detectives are still investigating, and no additional information had been released as of Monday morning.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
