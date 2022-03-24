HIGH POINT — A young woman from High Point died and a woman from Randolph County was injured in a single-car wreck along a street in east High Point Wednesday night.
Elizabeth Nicole Brann, 29, of High Point was the front-seat passenger in a 2010 Dodge Avenger driving east on Gordon Road about 9:30 p.m. that failed to stop at the stop sign at the road’s intersection with Deep River Road, the High Point Police Department said. The car went through the intersection, off the road, hit a small embankment and launched into the air, then struck trees and a large utility pole, police said.
Brann died at the scene of the wreck.
The driver, Patricia Rivera, 31, of Asheboro, was taken to an area hospital with injuries that police described as serious but not life-threatening.
Speed, alcohol and failure to wear seat belts are all contributing factors to the fatality, investigators say. Charges are expected to be filed.
The wreck was the first traffic fatality for the city of High Point in 2022.
