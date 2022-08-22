KERNERSVILLE — A person was shot at a house during a drive-by shooting early Saturday.
The person’s name was not released.
Updated: August 22, 2022 @ 10:15 am
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said that the shooting at a residence in the 1500 block of Willoughby Drive was reported about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
No other information had been released as of Monday.
