KERNERSVILLE — One person was injured in an early morning fire Tuesday that also damaged a house in a Kernersville neighborhood.
The blaze on Piney Grove Road was reported just before 2:30 a.m. Thick smoke was visible when firefighters arrived, according to the Piney Grove Fire Department.
Officials say there were two people at home when the fire began. One person suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.
The cause of the fire was under investigation Tuesday.
