GUILFORD COUNTY — A small plane crashed along U.S. 421 near the Guilford-Randolph County line shortly after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, and one person in the aircraft died.
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fatality to The High Point Enterprise.
The single-engine Vans RV-12 aircraft crashed south of Greensboro Executive Airport, said a press representative with the Federal Aviation Administration. Two people were on board.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The board will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates, the FAA representative said.
Further information, such as the names of the two people in the aircraft, wasn’t available late Tuesday afternoon.
The plane crashed near the Monnett Road bridge that crosses over U.S. 421 just inside Guilford County at the Randolph County line.
The N.C. Department of Transportation posted detours for sections of U.S. 421 around the crash site, which is near the town of Julian in eastern Guilford County. The road was cleared to traffic about 1:45 p.m.
