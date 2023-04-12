HPTNWS-04-12-23 CRASH.jpg

Image from video shows part of the small plane that crashed late Tuesday morning on U.S. 421 near the Guilford-Randolph County line east of Greensboro.

 WXII-TV

GUILFORD COUNTY — A small plane crashed along U.S. 421 near the Guilford-Randolph County line shortly after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, and one person in the aircraft died.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fatality to The High Point Enterprise.

