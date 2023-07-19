High Point, NC (27260)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.