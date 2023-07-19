HIGH POINT — High Point Mayor Jay Wagner said Wednesday that he will not seek reelection for a third term this year.
Speaking at the Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce State of the City luncheon, Wagner said he felt he’d accomplished major goals during six years as mayor and five years on City Council before that, including growing the city’s tax base and downtown revitalization.
“While there’s always more to do, I believe I’ve accomplished my goals,” he said. “I don’t want to be someone who stays around too long. It’s time to pass the torch.”
Two sitting council members, Cyril Jefferson and Victor Jones, have filed to run for mayor, along with newcomer Abdul Rashid “Richard” Siddiqui. The candidate filing period for city elections ends Friday.
