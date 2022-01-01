CHARLESTON, S.C. – The High Point University women’s basketball game at Charleston Southern scheduled for today was postponed late Thursday because of COVID-19 issues within the Charleston Southern program.
The schools are working to reach an agreement on a new date.
"We didn't anticipate such an abrupt halt in our momentum but we will pivot for the safety of our players and the program," Buccaneers head coach Clarisse Garcia said in a release. "We continue to pray for the well-being of all those affected. We will resume action when it is reasonable and responsible, so we can continue to keep working hard to build our program this season."
The game was to have been the second Big South contest for both schools.
HPU, which lost its conference opener to Gardner-Webb, is slated to resume play at home against Radford on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Charleston Southern is scheduled to play at Gardner-Webb on Wednesday.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
BISHOP BOYS, RICHMOND CO.
CHEROKEE – Richmond County defeated Bishop McGuinness 87-59 for the championship in the Holiday on the Hardwood tournament at Cherokee High School.
Richmond, rated as one of the better 4A teams in the state, stretched a five-point lead at the end of the first quarter into a 40-23 advantage at halftime.
Riggs Handy hit five 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lead the 1A Villains, John Campbell added 13 and was named to the all-tournament team along with teammate Dawson McAlhany.
