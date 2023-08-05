BLOSSER COLUMN.jpg

As of this month, High Point celebrates 10 years of AmeriCorps VISTAs working with our nonprofits and university students. Founded nationally in 1965, Volunteers in Service To America offers young people an opportunity to commit to a year of full-time work improving the quality of life in their community.

More than 60 college graduates have completed the program in High Point. That’s 60 young people who have spent a year working with agencies like D-Up, West End Ministries, YWCA, High Point Schools Partnership, Greater High Point Food Alliance, and many more. Under the leadership of the Rev. Lovelle McMichael at High Point University, this year’s cohort expanded to 16 VISTAs, and he will mentor them to become changemakers.

The Rev. Joe Blosser, Ph.D., is the chief impact officer of The Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation. He can be reached at joe@congdonfoundation.org.