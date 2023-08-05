As of this month, High Point celebrates 10 years of AmeriCorps VISTAs working with our nonprofits and university students. Founded nationally in 1965, Volunteers in Service To America offers young people an opportunity to commit to a year of full-time work improving the quality of life in their community.
More than 60 college graduates have completed the program in High Point. That’s 60 young people who have spent a year working with agencies like D-Up, West End Ministries, YWCA, High Point Schools Partnership, Greater High Point Food Alliance, and many more. Under the leadership of the Rev. Lovelle McMichael at High Point University, this year’s cohort expanded to 16 VISTAs, and he will mentor them to become changemakers.
It’s incredible to watch the transformation that happens in just one year as a VISTA. These young professionals come into their own so quickly because the program emphasizes mentorship, risk-taking and time management, and challenges them to be part of a professional community.
A decade ago when I started the VISTA program, it was hard for them to connect with other young professionals. The city had strong industry networks, but they were all in silos. There wasn’t a strong, cross-sector network of support.
I’ve watched those old silos fall away as we’ve exited the pandemic. Business High Point has been key to making this happen, and so has the city of High Point, the High Point Market Authority, High Point by Design, Visit High Point and others committed to making High Point a year-round vibrant city.
As a community, we want to attract and retain young professionals — people just like our VISTAs. But doing this takes work. Young people need mentors. They need networks of support. They need places where they feel valued and empowered. I feel like we are finally turning the corner to provide the space, support, skills and network people need.
At the center of this transformation is Congdon Yards. I love seeing VISTAs and other professionals scattered throughout the Commons. The connections they make there have led to full-time jobs and expanded client lists.
Rachel Collins, president and CEO of Business High Point, which operates Congdon Yards, says she wants our city to be known as the easiest place to start, scale and grow a business. That’s why the 12,000 square feet of the Commons at Congdon Yards is free and open to the public for co-working. It’s designed to be the city’s living room, to be a place to rub shoulders, share ideas and build community.
After years of working with young professionals at HPU, Julie Hill is equipping our community of professionals with exceptional skills as the executive director of Business High Point’s Interchange. The Interchange ensures all business leaders get the technical and social support they need to be successful (check out the classes they are offering on the Business High Point website).
Nationally, new business startups in the last two years are up 89% over pre-2016 levels. The “startup surge” seems to be a lasting result of the pandemic. More people than ever are becoming entrepreneurs — but they need support. With more than 500 entrepreneurs working with THRIVE High Point, our minority entrepreneurship initiative, we are helping business leaders plant deep roots in our city.
We are in a time of transformation — a time when things are changing so fast that we have an opportunity to redefine ourselves. In Romans 15, Paul encourages his fellow Christians to build each other up. There is so much that stands against us. Our only hope is to stand together.
I charge you to support our local businesses and entrepreneurs. Come experience the energy, creativity and community in the Commons at Congdon Yards. Support organizations like Business High Point, Women in Motion, Heroes Center and Sister Circle that help ensure people have the mentors they need to find success.
Together we can activate the vast potential energy in our city. We can ignite young professionals. We can support new businesses. We can cultivate a community of professionals eager to help each other and give back to our city.
The Rev. Joe Blosser, Ph.D., is the chief impact officer of The Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation. He can be reached at joe@congdonfoundation.org.
