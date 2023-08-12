Last week was an exciting week as the Wyndham Championship filled hotels, restaurants and brought national coverage to our beautiful Piedmont Triad. I think Loren Hill would like me to say it brought them to the “Carolina Core” of North Carolina. It was a fabulous week!

My week began on Wednesday at the Louis DeJoy/Aldona Wos Family Foundation Pro Am Tournament. Louis DeJoy, founder of New Breed, is now the postmaster general and CEO of the United States Postal Service. His wife, Dr. Aldona Wos, originally from Poland, served two terms on the U.S. Holocaust Council and was U.S. Ambassador to Estonia and N.C. secretary of Health and Human Services. They now live in Greensboro, but when they first moved to this area, they made their home in High Point and have been in this column many times.