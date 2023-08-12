Last week was an exciting week as the Wyndham Championship filled hotels, restaurants and brought national coverage to our beautiful Piedmont Triad. I think Loren Hill would like me to say it brought them to the “Carolina Core” of North Carolina. It was a fabulous week!
My week began on Wednesday at the Louis DeJoy/Aldona Wos Family Foundation Pro Am Tournament. Louis DeJoy, founder of New Breed, is now the postmaster general and CEO of the United States Postal Service. His wife, Dr. Aldona Wos, originally from Poland, served two terms on the U.S. Holocaust Council and was U.S. Ambassador to Estonia and N.C. secretary of Health and Human Services. They now live in Greensboro, but when they first moved to this area, they made their home in High Point and have been in this column many times.
The DeJoy/Wos Pro Am partners a team of three amateur players with two PGA Tour Professionals, one pro playing the front nine holes, the second playng the back nine. I attended with my friend and oft-time travel roomie Mary Ann Bohi. I first looked over the pairings to see if I knew anyone playing. Aha! My friend Jeff Harris, president/CEO of Furnitureland South, was playing and would tee off at 1:10. I met with Jeff and his son Tanner, a graduate of High Point University, at the first tee to wish them and their team well.
Now, speaking of HPU, once again HPU hosted the Wyndham Championship Breakfast at the Qubein Conference Center. Mark Brazil, CEO of the Wyndham Championship Foundation, after thanking the major sponsors recognized the honorary co-chairs, N.C. A&T State University Chancellor Harold Martin and his wife, Davita, saying, “The first couple of A&T are now the first couple of Wyndham Championship.”
The Wyndham Championship Foundation makes an impact in High Point as it partners with the United Way of High Point in the backpack programs and food insecurity. In turn many volunteers representing United Way of High Point agencies have offered their services during the championship. (I think I saw David Miller.)
Mike Fox, president of the Piedmont Triad Partnership, spoke next: “I have one of the best jobs in the world. I get to stand here this morning and talk about all the great things in our economy. I first want to thank (HPU President) Nido Qubein for hosting us again. (Applause.) In addition to all the great things that Nido does here at HPU and throughout the community, he’s also the co-chair of our Piedmont Triad Partnership Board, so thank you for your leadership.”
Fox also thanked Bobby Long for his great effort on the Wyndham, “I’d say there’s no doubt we wouldn’t be where we are if it weren’t for Bobby’s great effort.” You may remember it was Long’s effort when chairman of the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation that helped to save the PGA tour stop in Greensboro.
Fox continued, “We’re also honored to have with us here today Geoff Ballotti, the president and CEO Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, and Mike Brown, the president and CEO of Travel and Leisure Co., also former Wyndham board Chair and CEO Steve Holmes.” He also pointed out Bobby Powell, chair of the tournament, whose “whole team they’re probably out there making sure that everything’s going right as it always does!”
Fox continued, “We have had a heck of a couple years. Once again North Carolina is the number one state for business the second year in a row. That is rare. A major reason is what’s happening right here in the Carolina Core. The Carolina Core is really North Carolina’s new engine of economic growth and we’ve seen billions of dollars and thousands of new jobs come to this area.”
As a finale, Qubein had a Q & A with Ballatti and Brown that I am guessing will be shown on PBS North Carolina’s “Side by Side with Nido Qubein.”
As I write this, I think I have just written a “teaser” to another column. There is just too much to tell.
I need to go to the tournament for Sunday’s finale. Once again, my friend Mary Ann Bohi came with me. Our plan was to walk the front nine holes (good exercise) before it got too hot and then go to the HPU suite on the 18th green so kindly offered to us.
Lunch was served downstairs, and as usual Sunday is fried chicken day (my weakness) and pulled pork. We sat in the air conditioning watching the players chip onto the 18th green before going upstairs to the bar of the open pavilion. We were soon joined by former HPU Board Chair Jack Finch and his wife, Donna. McKennan Shea, HPU vice president of institutional advancement, also chatted with us. Shea is taking on the responsibilities of Chris Dudley as Dudley has gone on to new entrepreneurial endeavors. He will be missed.
Jeff and Stacy Harris soon arrived, and I asked Jeff how his game was on Wednesday. He told me they had a wonderful time with the pros, who were so gracious to play with. Coming up and surprising me from behind was David Smith (David and Amy Smith Hospitality Room in Qubein Arena), who was with his wife, Amy. We had a fun conversation, but it seems that I may have left George and Kellie Holbrook out of my Greece column, although I did give George a photo credit. I certainly didn’t want to do that. George is such a good guy, and they are great to travel with.
Oh, I better talk about golf! The leaders were nearing as the skies darkened. Then the horn blew. Everyone off the course. Everyone out of the pavilions. No place to go but line up for the buses. So, there we were. I fortunately had my HPU rain slicker, but Mary Ann just had her HPU hat as rain poured, a tornado threat and lightening all around. Finally, we were on a bus and safely in my car. We laughed at the adventure. We would not see Lucas Glover hold up his trophy, but we once again had memories to cherish and those of the friendship we treasure.
