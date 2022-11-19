HIGH POINT
The fraternity of fifty-something art professors making TikTok videos is a small one.
In fact, Scott Raynor — a professor of art and the chair of the Art and Graphic Design Department at High Point University — may have the category to himself. But the mild-mannered artist and instructor sure has made the most of it, attracting more than 32,000 followers — and counting — on the youth-driven social media platform.
“It’s been weird,” Raynor, 50, says with a chuckle. “One of the stranger compliments I’ve gotten was when someone said to me, ‘Professors aren’t supposed to be funny.’ OK, um, thank you?”
It hasn’t been all that long since Raynor — probably like most people his age — didn’t know TikTok from tic-tac-toe. But a couple of years ago, one of his students challenged him to create a TikTok video, and he decided to give it a shot.
“I did some real simple TikToks about art — maybe a video about something I was working on — and it just kind of sat there,” Raynor recalls. “Nobody saw it.”
What he needed was a prop, something that would catch viewers’ eyes and make a lasting impression. Something like, say, the 6-foot-tall paintbrush that had been sitting in his office, doing nothing. It had been given to him by the family of an art mentor who had died.
“I just made a funny little TikTok with this gigantic paintbrush, and didn’t think anything else of it,” Raynor says.
Within an hour, though, the TikTok had accumulated about a hundred views. Then a thousand. The views reached 10,000 by that evening and 100,000 by the next morning. Eventually, he says, the views topped a million.
“It was just the strangest thing,” Raynor says. “So I started doing more TikToks” — all of them related to art — “and I found my quirky sense of humor. I started getting all these views and followers and engagement.”
The engagement — feedback from individuals who were watching the TikToks — is what really began to get Raynor’s attention.
“There was just this inflow of messages,” he says. “All these young people were saying, ‘I wish you were my art professor.’ And I would say things like, ‘The world needs art. The world needs artists.’ I like to encourage people to do what I do. It really seemed to mean a lot to a lot of people, and it started to reframe my whole sense of social media. We tend to think of social media as something with not a whole lot of value to it, but I started to see an avenue where there is some value.”
Then Raynor discovered another avenue for his videos — TikTok Live.
“They’re watching you in real time,” he explains. “I just turned my phone on while I was drawing in my studio at home. I turned around, and I had like 5,000 people watching me draw something for 45 minutes.”
Students encouraged Raynor to talk as he was drawing, and to take advantage of the platform’s chat function, which would allow him to engage with viewers and answer questions they might have.
“That was my lightbulb moment,” Raynor says. “Students in my class were watching me paint at home in the evening. It felt like an extension of my classroom, like a new space for me to engage my students.”
So sometimes Raynor teaches through his videos. Other times, he goes for laughs, such as the time he donned an afro wig, a la Bob Ross, the late “happy trees” painter of PBS fame. Another video shows him getting ready for a day of teaching as the theme from “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” plays in the background. (To watch some of his TikToks, go online and search for “@profscottraynor.”)
According to Raynor, he tries to post a short TikTok every day, and he does his TikTok Live sessions once a week or so. He figures he’s posted somewhere in the neighborhood of 600 or 700 TikToks so far.
He’s even been offered a few opportunities to monetize what he’s doing. For example, Etsy — an online company that specializes in homemade items, as well as arts and crafts — invited him to do a promotional video, but he declined.
“I already have a job,” he says, “and I almost feel like (monetizing the TikToks) would ruin the purity of it.”
