Can you believe how fast this year is going? I can’t. Can you believe how many fabulous things are going on in High Point? I can! That is why I get behind in writing about all the events I have the wonderful opportunity to attend. Some of the upcoming columns still to come involve Gamble’s Garden, Growing High Point Gala, Pillars of Fame, HPU Alumni Awards, Pennybyrn’s 75th anniversary, Alzheimer’s Walk, DAR Good Citizen and the list goes on.

This week we celebrate women through Women In Motion. You may remember that Women in Motion was founded as a women’s fund to honor a special woman, Gwendolyn “Gwen” Brayton. Gwen was married to the late Paul Brayton, who founded Paul Brayton Designs. She must have been a remarkable woman because there is also Gwen line of furniture. Gwen put her own dreams and aspirations on hold while loving, nurturing, and guiding her five children.

