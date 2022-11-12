Can you believe how fast this year is going? I can’t. Can you believe how many fabulous things are going on in High Point? I can! That is why I get behind in writing about all the events I have the wonderful opportunity to attend. Some of the upcoming columns still to come involve Gamble’s Garden, Growing High Point Gala, Pillars of Fame, HPU Alumni Awards, Pennybyrn’s 75th anniversary, Alzheimer’s Walk, DAR Good Citizen and the list goes on.
This week we celebrate women through Women In Motion. You may remember that Women in Motion was founded as a women’s fund to honor a special woman, Gwendolyn “Gwen” Brayton. Gwen was married to the late Paul Brayton, who founded Paul Brayton Designs. She must have been a remarkable woman because there is also Gwen line of furniture. Gwen put her own dreams and aspirations on hold while loving, nurturing, and guiding her five children.
According to Women In Motion, Gwen “encouraged education, financial independence, and following dreams.” To the end Women In Motion, or WIM, is honored to carry out the values that Gwen inspired through funding and programming. United Way of Greater High Point is now the fiscal sponsor of WIM and has been vital in assisting WIM in carrying out their mission.
I was delighted when Suzie Phipps invited me to attend the WIM grant award presentation held at Wine Down on Hamilton (Rickety Bridge Winery). I had been to an early WIM meeting several years ago and another fun networking opportunity at Zimmerman Vineyards, but this was different. This was a special occasion.
I wasn’t surprised to be greeted as soon as I arrived by Martha Yarborough. (She was a great Elphaba, the witch in “Wicked,” for Halloween. I was Cleopatra. Yes, with black hair!) Yarborough has been involved in WIM from Day One along with Brayton’s daughter, Lisa Brayton. There was Di-Ann Williams, who I hadn’t seen in years. On my Mary Mingle I met Alexandra Arpajian, the new executive director of the High Point Arts Council, along with Debbie Lumpkins, who retired from that position last month. I always love seeing board member Ginny McDermott, the dean of the Qubein School of Communication at High Point University. She also has been with WIM since the beginning. The United Way of High Point was well represented by President Jane Liebscher, marketing associate Gabi Bryce and chair of the board Joanna Nifong. There was Casey Derrenbacher, an HPU junior from Maryland and a student of WIM director Baldwin, who is an adjunct instructor of communication at HPU.
As everyone was enjoying networking and conversation, the ring of a cowbell signaled “all quiet” as Baldwin welcomed the attending ladies: “I am so excited to see every one of you here tonight to network and meet the other women in this community. In addition, we will celebrate the 2022 WIM Grant recipient.”
With that she turned the microphone over to Edith Brady, chair of the grants committee and director of the High Point Museum, for the big announcement.
Brady said, “One of the most exciting things about being a member of WIM is that with our resources we can give a grant to an organization that supports women who are moving through their professional and personal journey. Applications were open to nonprofit agencies in the High Point, Jamestown, Archdale, Trinity, and Thomasville areas. This grant was funded solely by our members as a portion of membership dues.” The applications were narrowed to two finalists.
Brady announced the first finalist as the Women’s Empowerment Institute which provides professional development and networking mentoring opportunities for women within the High Point Police Department.
Brady noted the police department “is a very specialized kind of workplace for women. They have their own challenges, working in a field that has been traditionally male. This is a group of women who have come together and are working together to support each other and help each other grow professionally in that environment.”
The second finalist was Kitchenology, which works to offer cooking and nutrition classes for women with diabetes and other specific health conditions to help them to be healthy and help their families be healthy. I know Kitchenology has been working with Growing High Point (an upcoming column) for a healthier High Point. They offer catering too and catered the WIM event.
The $5,000 grant was ultimately awarded to the High Point Police Department’s WEI! There were cheers. Assistant Police Chief Petula Sellars acted as spokesperson for the group. First I must tell you that Sellars will be one of the “stars” in the 2023 edition of Dancing with the High Point Stars on Feb. 25 to benefit Communities in Schools. I have met her a few times, and I really think she can “kick up her heels”!
Sellars began with a big “Thank you” and added, “We all know that this in not the best time for law enforcement. This is very stressful. It’s very hard in a profession that’s already plagued with numerous challenges for females. These ladies behind me are our leadership team. We all strive very hard to continue to inspire to empower our females. We (WEI) constantly invite different people to come in, educate us, to teach us because we know we can learn from other women, and we hope we can inspire. We’re very proud of that. We’re very proud of the opportunity to continue to grow. There is nothing in the city budget for programs such as this, so we must be very creative. We are extremely grateful.”
Sellars then said she would not be doing her due diligence if the members of her leadership team were not introduced, “This will give you an understanding of how impactful we are and how we work together as a team.”
It was a great night celebrating and networking with women in the community.
Thank you, ladies (and men) of the High Point Police Department! Thank you, WIM!
