Arrrrrrggggggggghhhhhhh! Will you please just stop doing that, please? Every time I see it, I want to scream, and I’m not an emotionally hyperactive person. I’m talking about adults high-fiving children, and yes, I am about to reveal that I am the Grinch, or so it would seem.

Knowing my stance on the subject, a parent recently asked, “What’s wrong with adults high-fiving children, John?” I recognize a rhetorical question when I hear one.

Family psychologist John Rosemond: johnrosemond.com, parentguru.com.

