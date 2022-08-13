BLOSSER COLUMN.jpg

Joe Blosser

As I hung out on Washington Street last week, I was inspired by the level of community engagement. On Aug. 2, neighborhoods across the city celebrated National Night Out, building the connections between their communities, area nonprofits and the High Point Police Department.

In Luke 11, Jesus tells about a man going to a friend’s house to ask for three loaves of bread to share with another friend who has traveled to his house. The ancient rules of hospitality governed these interactions. You were required to provide a meal for travelers who came to your door, and it wasn’t just your responsibility — the whole community was responsible.

