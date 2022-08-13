As I hung out on Washington Street last week, I was inspired by the level of community engagement. On Aug. 2, neighborhoods across the city celebrated National Night Out, building the connections between their communities, area nonprofits and the High Point Police Department.
In Luke 11, Jesus tells about a man going to a friend’s house to ask for three loaves of bread to share with another friend who has traveled to his house. The ancient rules of hospitality governed these interactions. You were required to provide a meal for travelers who came to your door, and it wasn’t just your responsibility — the whole community was responsible.
Initially, the friend turns down the request for help. He doesn’t want to be bothered. But Jesus says the friend will eventually help because of the persistence of the one asking. Then come the famous lines, “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.” These lines speak to the importance of persistence in the life of faith, and the persistence we must have as neighbors. In fact, sometimes we are the stubborn neighbor who doesn’t want to be bothered. It’s our door that is locked. Our kids are in bed. And we don’t want to be troubled by our neighbor’s demands. This passage, though, pushes us all to be persistent in building community with each other.
What I witnessed Aug. 2 was a testament to the number of neighbors in High Point who are eager to answer the knock on their doors.
Through the Center for Community Engagement, High Point University also responds to the knock at our door. One of the top requests we get from our partners is to help them recruit volunteers, especially during the summer. HPU has responded to this call with a new communitywide volunteer engagement platform called #VolunteerHPU. You can access it at: https://www.highpoint.edu/volunteerhpu/.
This online platform allows all nonprofits in High Point to create a page, affiliate with our center, and post events and volunteer opportunities. These volunteer opportunities can be easily found by all HPU students. And these opportunities are also open to you — to everyone in High Point. Every church, civic group, book club and individual can create their own profile (just like on Facebook) and find places to volunteer. Because this website is free to everyone, it can help nonprofits find volunteers, even when students are gone for the summer.
This platform should transform how our city is able to answer the knock at our door. But more than just a website, HPU has invested in a whole team of people who are working to answer this call and support our city.
The Rev. Lovelle McMichael serves as assistant director of the Center for Community Engagement as well as pastor of Greater New Hope Baptist Church. Along with our VISTA Leader Crystal Jones, he oversees a team of 10 AmeriCorps VISTAs. These are all recent college graduates who commit a year of their lives to support nonprofits in our city.
Kimberly Drye-Dancy directs our Bonner Leader Program, which includes 50 low-income undergraduates. Bonners are primarily first-generation college students who commit 300 hours every year to one of our eight nonprofit partners.
Professor Allison Walker directs the Service Learning Program, which sends nearly 500 students into the city each year to volunteer under the guidance of a faculty member.
Zakiya Payne coordinates our student service clubs and supports the student-run Volunteer Center that drives undergraduate student service.
Whitney Carroll oversees all our communications. If you want to be updated on pressing volunteer opportunities and see our impact in the city, please follow the center on Instagram at hpu_cce or Facebook at @hpucce.
When our community knocks, we answer. This year alone, HPU served nearly 500,000 hours in our community and donated $3.3 million. HPU’s Center for Community Engagement is here to open the door. Together we can add another brick to the kingdom that God is building.
Rev. Dr. Joe Blosser is the executive director of the Center for Community Engagement and associate professor of Religion and Philosophy at High Point University. He can be reached at jblosser@highpoint.edu.
