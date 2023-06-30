Throughout the years, philanthropy has often served as a critically important catalyst for societal progress and change. Charitable giving has the ability to open new doors of opportunity and innovation which can lift up entire segments of our population. Creating social change like this takes commitment, the courage to take a leap of faith and funding. This is exactly what will be taking place right outside my office window here at Congdon Yards when the Truist Point Stadium becomes the home field for our newly established MLS NEXT Pro soccer team, Carolina Core FC. The impact, both athletically and socially, this club will generate is going to be felt not only in High Point, but throughout the country and perhaps even the world.
Recently Carolina Core FC made a couple of announcements, the first of which was the naming of our new coach, Roy Lassiter who was a former NC State All-ACC and All-South standout, a Major League Soccer single season scoring record holder and a US Men’s National Team member. Over the years, Roy has become a well-respected coach with a strong reputation for developing young players. So, I congratulate Eddie Pope, the club’s chief sporting officer (also a local product of Southwest Guilford High School, UNC as well as starring in both the MLS and on our Men’s National Team) and Megan Oglesby, a principal investor in and head visionary for Carolina Core FC, for this wise acquisition.
In addition to this, Carolina Core FC has announced an exciting new endeavor that was perhaps not fully understood, or appreciated, by the general public. The club is establishing a Carolina Core FC Academy that will compete in the MLS NEXT League and begin with U-13 and U-14 elite youth teams. What is most significant about this, that those outside the soccer community might not have picked up on, is these young athletes will not only compete at the very highest level, they will be doing so at absolutely no cost to their families. This, my friends, is a huge departure from the current American soccer status quo and a very significant step in the right direction for our sport and country.
Historically, the elite soccer community in the U.S. has been driven by a “pay to play” format that has in many respects prevented a large segment of our population from participating, which has excluded too many of our African American and Latino players. There is a strong argument to be made that this has greatly hindered the overall development of American soccer by denying access to those who could not afford the very significant costs of elite travel soccer (often more than $10,000 per year). By extension, this exclusion also has impacted the quality of our national player pool, our U.S. soccer program and our professional league by preventing many talented players from being identified and developed into world-class players.
So, what is taking place at Carolina Core FC is not only the right thing to do, it is a very wise business decision and a much-needed departure from the traditional American soccer model. It will provide an invaluable gateway into those underrepresented communities who have an
exceptionally strong cultural passion, commitment and affection for the “beautiful game.”
I predict that in the next five to 10 years we will see world-class talent being discovered and nurtured right here in our own backyard. In fact, it will not surprise me at all if we see young men from High Point playing, not only in the USL and the MLS, but in the European professional leagues and making a salary that will rival and perhaps surpass what NBA and NFL players are currently earning. We, as a community, should be extremely proud and supportive of this courageous step Carolina Core FC has taken as it will, like so many other recent initiatives in our community, make High Point a national model. It will show what is possible when you are willing to dream, take calculated chances to provide a venue through which others can reach their fullest God-given potential.
The engine that will drive this innovative new youth soccer program will be a nonprofit foundation the Carolina Core FC has set up which will raise money to cover the annual costs of training these young players. All of us can be a part of this endeavor by making tax-free contributions to this foundation, and our local businesses can help as well by investing in the club with sponsorship dollars.
I believe our Carolina Core FC will be a monumental success as both a sporting endeavor and a transformative step forward by providing much overdo equal access for all young soccer players regardless of race or economic status. I’m so proud this is happening in High Point and thrilled that it will be an example for the entire US soccer community to emulate.
For Good, For High Point, Forever…
