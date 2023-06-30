LESSARD COLUMN.jpg

Paul Lessard GIVING 101

Throughout the years, philanthropy has often served as a critically important catalyst for societal progress and change. Charitable giving has the ability to open new doors of opportunity and innovation which can lift up entire segments of our population. Creating social change like this takes commitment, the courage to take a leap of faith and funding. This is exactly what will be taking place right outside my office window here at Congdon Yards when the Truist Point Stadium becomes the home field for our newly established MLS NEXT Pro soccer team, Carolina Core FC. The impact, both athletically and socially, this club will generate is going to be felt not only in High Point, but throughout the country and perhaps even the world.

Recently Carolina Core FC made a couple of announcements, the first of which was the naming of our new coach, Roy Lassiter who was a former NC State All-ACC and All-South standout, a Major League Soccer single season scoring record holder and a US Men’s National Team member. Over the years, Roy has become a well-respected coach with a strong reputation for developing young players. So, I congratulate Eddie Pope, the club’s chief sporting officer (also a local product of Southwest Guilford High School, UNC as well as starring in both the MLS and on our Men’s National Team) and Megan Oglesby, a principal investor in and head visionary for Carolina Core FC, for this wise acquisition.