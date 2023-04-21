CREAMER COLUMN.jpg

Doug Creamer ON FAITH

I recently celebrated the fifth anniversary of my 55th birthday. For those of you who struggle with math, I just turned 60. I just went and looked in the mirror … the guy looking back at me doesn’t look 60. When I was a kid, I thought 60 was old. I do not feel old.

I understand that there is not as much hair on my head. When I was young, I used to have really thick, full hair. My hair has been thin on the top for a long time. Yes, I know that my beard is mostly white, but it has been white for a long time now. I thought it looked distinguished. Many people say that age is just a number. You are how you feel inside. Well, I feel like I am in my 30s. Those were good years. You are healthy; you are grown up and mature; you are figuring out life. Your debts are balanced and your income is good. Life cruises along … the only trouble was that life cruised along too fast.

