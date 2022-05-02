Sweltering days are coming, and we'll soon be looking for those cool-down, eat-on-your-back-porch-with-the-fan-on-high meals. A good place to shop for fresh, hydrating foods is the local farmers market.
Don't forget to take your reusable bags.
Here's what's in season in May, according to the N.C. Department of Agriculture's "What's in Season?" chart:
— Beets
— Blueberries
— Bokchoy
— Broccoli
— Cabbage
— Collards
— Green peas
— Greens
— Herbs
— Kale
— Lettuce
— Mushrooms
— Mustard greens
— Napa
— Peanuts
— Radishes
— Romaine
— Snow peas (and snow pea tips)
— Spinach
— Yellow squash
— Strawberries
— Sweet potatoes
— Turnips
— Zucchini
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.