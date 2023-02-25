KROOHS COLUMN.jpg

Rev. Ken Kroohs SPIRITUAL CONNECTION

Let’s begin by clarifying that the various seasons recognized by some churches, such as Lent and Advent, are not specifically scriptural. Neither are days like Ash Wednesday or Maundy Thursday. (“Maundy” means ‘new commandment’)

Although not scriptural, they are ancient practices based on Scripture, and were familiar to the very earliest Christians. Not all churches recognize these seasons or days. Many who do compare them to subject periods in school. You study algebra for a period of time and then focus on history. At no time are you suggesting that the other subjects are unimportant. You simply learn more by focusing on each for a time. The church seasons are similar. (Different clergy will explain Lent in different ways. This is my understanding.)

