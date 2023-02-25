Let’s begin by clarifying that the various seasons recognized by some churches, such as Lent and Advent, are not specifically scriptural. Neither are days like Ash Wednesday or Maundy Thursday. (“Maundy” means ‘new commandment’)
Although not scriptural, they are ancient practices based on Scripture, and were familiar to the very earliest Christians. Not all churches recognize these seasons or days. Many who do compare them to subject periods in school. You study algebra for a period of time and then focus on history. At no time are you suggesting that the other subjects are unimportant. You simply learn more by focusing on each for a time. The church seasons are similar. (Different clergy will explain Lent in different ways. This is my understanding.)
As you read this, we are in the season of Lent which leads up to Jesus’ arrest, death and Resurrection. A reasonable subject to focus on is why did Jesus have to die?
The answer is that Jesus died to save us — which means we needed saving — which raises the question of what we need saving from. Or more specifically, what in our lives proclaims we need saving? The focus of Lent is to answer that question, and attempt to change the answer, at least a little bit.
Maybe the best way to illustrate Lent is to explain Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent. The Ash Wednesday symbolism goes back to last year’s Palm Sunday. We waved branches of palms as the residents of Jerusalem did when Jesus entered the city. They waved those palm branches as symbols of their allegiance to Jesus. Our actions last year were intended to be similar.
But … we did not live up to those claims of allegiance to Jesus as our leader. In small ways and some big ways, we failed. Lent is a time we focus on understanding those failures. Ash Wednesday brings that into focus by burning those palms, destroying the symbol of the promise to follow Jesus we never completely lived up to, and placing the ashes on our foreheads. Powerful!
People use this period as a time for reflection, deeper prayer, sometimes fasting, and also taking on a new ministry of service (love) to the community.
Many churches have specific activities to help you with these efforts. Consider sampling the offering at a church to see if they are what you need.
