HIGH POINT
Ebenezer Scrooge may have missed his annual visit to the High Point Theatre last year — courtesy of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic — but the holiday season’s favorite humbugger returns this year, and his enthusiasm has been nothing short of infectious.
“We’re real excited to be back in the theater,” says Courtney Lowe, president of High Point Community Theatre, which will present its seventh annual production of “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” this week.
“Everyone is just so happy to be back this year, especially the folks that have been part of the show for multiple years. They really felt it last year, not being able to do the show, so they’re happy about being able to bring back their Christmas tradition.”
The holiday classic will be presented in four performances — two evening shows and two matinees — Friday through Sunday at the High Point Theatre. On Thursday evening, the cast’s final dress rehearsal will also be open to the public on a pay-what-you-can basis.
According to Lowe, who also plays the Ghost of Christmas Past in the show, the approximately 90-minute production is essentially the same version of the show that High Point Community Theatre has presented in years past, but with a few wrinkles.
“Every year, we try to mix it up a little bit,” she says. “I love the idea of people feeling like they’re coming home to something familiar, but we like to add a few extra sprinkles of magic. This year, for example, we have a new choreographer (Amanda Diorio), so all of the choreography has been reimagined.”
There’s also a new backdrop for one scene, and many of the props and set pieces have had facelifts since the 2019 production.
One part of the show that will be very familiar to regular audience members will be the man playing Scrooge — veteran actor Jim Freeman, who has played the beloved curmudgeon several times for High Point Community Theatre.
“I think he’s grown fond of Scrooge, and he’s great — he’s done a wonderful job of bringing him to life,” Lowe says. “Every year he does something a little different, and it’s fun to be on stage with him and watch him find new intricacies about Scrooge and bring that character to life.”
Director and music director Mike Lasley, who has been with the show since its debut in 2015, says “A Christmas Carol” has all the makings of a magical theater experience.
“Maybe it’s that when all the elements of good storytelling come together, we lose ourselves in the moment and are transported away from our daily responsibilities and interruptions, especially in a world that has had so many changes and interruptions over the past two years,” Lasley says.
“When I am able to let go of my life and live inside the world that Charles Dickens created, I find myself a kid again, just like when Christmas rolls around each year. It’s just the best fun.”
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
