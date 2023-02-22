Recently, there have been a number of articles written about the decline of organized religion across the nation and specifically, the Christian Church. Lifeway Research estimates that 4,500 churches closed prior to the pandemic in 2019. In our own community, we have seen churches close, merge or are barely hanging on trying their best to pay the bills.
When I was serving as a deacon, we had another church merge with ours due to a declining membership in both churches. The transition was not very smooth, and people from both churches left. Those that remained worked together, but it was not always easy. Later I would become the pastor of that blended church, pastoring those that remained and others that would join us over time. After serving for 11 years in this diverse, community serving church, the Lord said my assignment was completed and to follow Him one more time. Three years after resigning, I attended the final service of this church that I loved, still carrying the flock close to my heart.
There are many reasons for the decline of the church today. People’s schedules are full with their children having Sunday sporting events or other activities taking place. Some folks were hurt by the church and decided not to be a part. According to a Gallup study, a meager 37% have confidence in the church. Many in society are looking for authenticity. Do people really believe what they are preaching? In other words, are they walking the talk?
I would not be the person I am today without the church. When I was young, I served as an altar boy. Often, I would walk to the Little Sisters of the Poor for a 7 a.m. mass in a nursing home. I learned service and dedication from the religious orders that served in our parish. Later, I would have a crisis moment that transformed my life which would lead me to fall in love with the Bible. My experiences in the Protestant church would lead me to going into ministry. In many ways, that was always my destiny because I was named after two priests.
Because of my experiences as a Catholic and later as a Protestant, I fell in love with the Catholic, universal church. It is a beautiful tapestry that God has woven together with each end of yarn connected by all the other ends of yarn creating this beautiful picture of the Bride of Christ. As with any woven product, there are imperfections, but it is still beautiful to behold, even with all the flaws.
Instead of being fearful about the demise of the church, maybe it is time to go back to basics and be the church in the Book of Acts. First, we must think about church differently. Church can happen anyplace, even beyond the cathedrals men have built. I have experienced church in an office, plant floor, a homeless camp, and on a sidewalk. Church is not about a building; it is about a group of believers coming together.
Second, share the good news of Jesus, that He is the Son of God, He died for us, He rose from the grave, and is coming back one day for His bride. There is nothing better knowing you are loved and there is hope.
Finally, don’t get caught-up in the dead traditionalism of men but follow the living traditions of the saints who have gone before us. The Apostle James wrote that true religion is looking after the orphan and widow. Let us practice true religion by doing for the very least of these. Food for Thought.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.