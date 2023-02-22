Recently, there have been a number of articles written about the decline of organized religion across the nation and specifically, the Christian Church. Lifeway Research estimates that 4,500 churches closed prior to the pandemic in 2019. In our own community, we have seen churches close, merge or are barely hanging on trying their best to pay the bills.

When I was serving as a deacon, we had another church merge with ours due to a declining membership in both churches. The transition was not very smooth, and people from both churches left. Those that remained worked together, but it was not always easy. Later I would become the pastor of that blended church, pastoring those that remained and others that would join us over time. After serving for 11 years in this diverse, community serving church, the Lord said my assignment was completed and to follow Him one more time. Three years after resigning, I attended the final service of this church that I loved, still carrying the flock close to my heart.

Trending Videos