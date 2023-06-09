Like a slow-moving train, eight tour buses wound their way into the Allen Jay Preparatory Academy drop-off zone at 9 p.m., unloading nearly 400 middle school kids and chaperones from a three-day trip to Washington, D.C. Bless the teachers, bus drivers and parents for going! Our son faced his fears about traveling without us, and he experienced so much of D.C. It was a major victory for our family and one of many victories notched up by Guilford County Schools this year.
Our new superintendent had a great first year. Dr. Oakley has seen GCS from every side. She grew up in GCS. She’s a current GCS parent. And she’s served in numerous leadership positions. The High Point Schools Partnership hosted Dr. Oakley last fall, and tons of High Pointers came to support her at Congdon Yards. Since then, she’s had over 200 community meetings with 8,000 people, including many from High Point.
Based on these conversations, Dr. Oakley launched the district’s new strategic direction in May. With our own Carlvena Foster as a co-chair of this effort, High Point schools have been front-of-mind.
The clearest evidence of the attention our schools are getting can be seen driving by High Point Central. Thanks to Principal Mike Hettenbach welcoming community help, leaders like Tim Ilderton and Dickey Price have raised nearly $100,000 to refurbish the gym and beautify the exterior. Their efforts continue.
Next fall, the Sylvia Mendez Newcomers School opens next to HP Central to support recent immigrants before they transition into their neighborhood school. Also, the design phase will soon start for the Katherine G. Johnson School for Science and Mathematics (K-8). This new school is desperately needed to relieve pressure on the overcrowding at Southwest and Colfax schools due to the economic boom in the region. Design stages will also start for Northwood Elementary and Shadybrook Elementary. And schools across the city will get safety and technology upgrades as part of 2022 bond’s first phase.
Having buildings that are safe and aligned with 21st Century learning is critical. But if we don’t have exceptional teachers, it doesn’t matter. If kids can’t get to school because we don’t have bus drivers, it doesn’t matter.
With nearly 10,000 employees, GCS is the second-largest employer in the county. What they do affects us all. They are ranked 11th in the state for their teacher supplement. That means, our best teachers can go a lot of places to earn more money (including a short trip to Forsyth County). Our kids lose when great teachers leave. Thus, the district has requested an additional $10 million from the county to support teacher pay.
While GCS has a 7% vacancy rate for teachers, it has a 16% vacancy rate on bus drivers and a 68% vacancy rate on HVAC staff. That’s 18 empty HVAC staff. GCS has canceled school because of HVAC issues. If we can’t fill these jobs, the kids lose. GCS also needs plumbers, electricians, nurses, nutrition staff and more. Eighty-three percent of GCS staff fall below 200% of the poverty level for one adult and one child. That means they’re making less than about $39,000 per year.
After a salary study that found these GCS employees were below market rate, Dr. Oakley proposed a $38 million budget increase to the school board to make staff salaries competitive. Noting inflation and competition, the school board increased this request to the county commissioners with unanimous – bipartisan support.
The chair of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, Skip Alston, called the district’s budget request “a big ask.” And he’s not wrong. Thankfully, the commissioners know about big asks. Because they believe in our schools, they asked the voters to approve $2 billion in school bonds. We responded with an adamant, “Yes!”
It is a big ask. It’s also a reasonable one. For too long we’ve underfunded our schools and then complained when they couldn’t do everything we asked of them. As a county we stepped up to invest in our facilities. It’s time we do the same for our people. Support your county commissioners. Make it easy for them to keep supporting our kids.
The Rev. Joe Blosser, Ph.D. is the chief impact officer of The Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation. He can be reached at joe@congdonfoundation.org.
