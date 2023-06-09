Like a slow-moving train, eight tour buses wound their way into the Allen Jay Preparatory Academy drop-off zone at 9 p.m., unloading nearly 400 middle school kids and chaperones from a three-day trip to Washington, D.C. Bless the teachers, bus drivers and parents for going! Our son faced his fears about traveling without us, and he experienced so much of D.C. It was a major victory for our family and one of many victories notched up by Guilford County Schools this year.

Our new superintendent had a great first year. Dr. Oakley has seen GCS from every side. She grew up in GCS. She’s a current GCS parent. And she’s served in numerous leadership positions. The High Point Schools Partnership hosted Dr. Oakley last fall, and tons of High Pointers came to support her at Congdon Yards. Since then, she’s had over 200 community meetings with 8,000 people, including many from High Point.