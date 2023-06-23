KROOHS COLUMN.jpg

Ken Kroohs SPIRITUAL CONNECTION

Many Christian churches remember the 50th day after Easter, Pentecost, as when the Holy Spirit got annoyed! OK. That’s the Ken Kroohs, totally unauthorized paraphrase – but it does describe what happened.

The disciples were hiding out. Yes, they were discussing Jesus’ teaching, praying and singing hymns in this place they felt comfortable (Acts 1). What they were not doing is making the world a better place. They were not sharing Jesus’ teachings with other people. They were not helping the poor, needy and weak. They were resting in their comfort zone.