Many Christian churches remember the 50th day after Easter, Pentecost, as when the Holy Spirit got annoyed! OK. That’s the Ken Kroohs, totally unauthorized paraphrase – but it does describe what happened.
The disciples were hiding out. Yes, they were discussing Jesus’ teaching, praying and singing hymns in this place they felt comfortable (Acts 1). What they were not doing is making the world a better place. They were not sharing Jesus’ teachings with other people. They were not helping the poor, needy and weak. They were resting in their comfort zone.
(In my understanding) the Holy Spirit said that was enough resting, and with “a sound like a mighty wind …. and tongues as of fire … rested on each of them” (Acts 2:1), they were “encouraged” to leave that comfort zone and go serve and teach as Jesus told them to do (“serve and teach,” in that order).
Churches that focus on different aspects of spiritual life at different times of the year, i.e., recognize “seasons,” call this the “Season after Pentecost,” the season when we focus on what happens after being “encouraged” to leave our comfort zones. The comfort zones of our churches where we hear God’s teachings, pray and sing hymns of praise. All good things to do!!
But when we stop there, we have not really heard God’s teachings. Times of learning and reflection are good, but those teachings say they should lead to times of action.
Aside – I appreciate and honor the many Christians who do leave their comfortable churches and serve in the world. Without them the food pantries, shelters for those without homes, Habitat builds, etc., could not exist.
I call this the “now what” season. We have learned of Jesus’ birth, arrest, torture, death and resurrection. Now what do we do with that information?
I love to learn about new cave drawings found in France, a previously unknown sea creature from the depths and amazing findings in the study of the stars. Those are fun to learn about but have zero impact on how I live my life.
Jesus’ birth, arrest, torture, death and resurrection are very different. They happened to change how I live my life. They happened so I would have times of learning and reflection, but so most of the time would be sent in service to others.
I heard the teachings – now what?
THE REV. KEN KROOHS is a retired Episcopal priest currently attending the Lutheran Church of Our Father. Kroohs can be reached at KenKroohs700@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.