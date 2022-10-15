DEAR READERS: Reporter Greg Stanley’s article in the Sept. 11 Star Tribune, “Majority of deer exposed to toxin,” cites some of the continuing research by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the University of Minnesota on the topic of neonicotinoid contamination in deer and in the environment, including lakes, primarily from treated seeds.
This is all very well, but is more research really needed? A complete national ban should be applied to the use of this class of insecticides on commodity crops such as wheat, corn, soy and cotton, along with all ornamental plants, lawn and turf treatments and pet flea-and-tick collars.
The Environmental Protection Agency released final biological evaluations on June 21, confirming that three widely used neonicotinoid insecticides — imidacloprid, thiamethoxam and clothianidin — likely harm roughly three-fourths of all endangered plants and animals, including all species of amphibians protected under the Endangered Species Act. Species found to be harmed by all three of the neonicotinoids include northern long-eared bats, rusty patched bumblebees, chinook salmon, whooping cranes and orcas.
Imidacloprid is also one of the active ingredients in Seresto flea collars, which have been linked to the deaths of more than 2,500 family pets. A scathing report by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform’s Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy chastises the EPA for ignoring evidence of the collar’s harm and calls on the agency to ban the collars.
According to one scientific review on the toxicity of neonicotinoids, “Available toxicological data from animal studies indicate possible genotoxicity, cytotoxicity, impaired immune function and reduced growth and reproductive success at low concentrations, while limited data from ecological or cross-sectional epidemiological studies have identified acute and chronic health effects ranging from acute respiratory, cardiovascular and neurological symptoms to oxidative genetic damage and birth defects. Due to the heavy use of neonicotinoids and potential for cumulative chronic exposure, these insecticides represent novel risks and necessitate further study to fully understand their risks to humans.” (Full study: “A critical review on the potential impacts of neonicotinoid insecticide use: current knowledge of environmental fate, toxicity, and implications for human health” by Darrin A. Thompson et al, in Environmental Science: Processes & Impacts)
In 2013, the European Commission (the EU’s executive branch) banned the use of these three neonicotinoids on flowering crops attractive to pollinators, as well as on cereal crops. In May 2018, it went further and banned all outdoor uses of the trio. And in February 2020, it decided not to renew the approval of a neonicotinoid called thiacloprid, resulting in its de facto ban.
Climate change and human encroachment are accelerating the loss of biodiversity, which should not be compounded by the use of neonicotinoids and other pesticides on crops raised primarily to feed livestock and poultry. As I emphasized in my 1986 book “Agricide,” when commodity crop producers get on the pesticide treadmill, evermore toxic chemicals are called for as “weeds” and insect “pests” develop resistance.
Clearly, the powerful agribusiness industry, both abroad and in the U.S., is enabling the continued, widespread use of this class of harmful insecticides, which is now confirmed to play a major role in the demise of bees, other beneficial insects, and insectivores such as amphibians, reptiles, birds and bats. This needs to be confronted by our congressional representatives — independent of their corporate sponsors.
All involved in public and environmental health, as well as food safety and security, should move to prohibit neonicotinoids without any exceptions. Their use amounts to ecocide: a crime against nature, just as genocide is a crime against humanity.
