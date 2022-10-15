DEAR READERS: Reporter Greg Stanley’s article in the Sept. 11 Star Tribune, “Majority of deer exposed to toxin,” cites some of the continuing research by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the University of Minnesota on the topic of neonicotinoid contamination in deer and in the environment, including lakes, primarily from treated seeds.

This is all very well, but is more research really needed? A complete national ban should be applied to the use of this class of insecticides on commodity crops such as wheat, corn, soy and cotton, along with all ornamental plants, lawn and turf treatments and pet flea-and-tick collars.

