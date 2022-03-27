THOMASVILLE
Austin Hill’s plan to write a book about the old Thomasville Shooting Club may not have panned out, but the book he ended up publishing is still — if you’ll pardon the pun — a blast from the past.
Hill, a 23-year-old Thomasville native now living in Raleigh, recently published a pictorial history of his hometown called “Thomasville,” part of Arcadia Publishing’s popular “Images of America” book series.
“This is the first image-oriented book that tells the story of Thomasville in images and accompanying captions,” Hill says.
The 127-page paperback book features approximately 150 vintage photographs, ranging from a rare photograph of city founder John Warwick Thomas to downtown scenes when the as-yet-unpaved streets were mere muddy pathways.
Photos of Thomasville businesses long since gone are also featured, including the likes of Harville Drug Co., the Palace Theater, the Bank of Thomasville, Lambeth Furniture Co. and the Mock Hotel. The book also includes images of iconic Thomasville institutions, such as the annual Everybody’s Day celebration, the Big Chair, and the Mills Home orphanage.
You’ll see famous faces, too, from business and civic leader T. Austin Finch Sr. and noted physician Dr. C.A. Julian to a more notorious physician, Dr. J.W. Peacock, who shot and killed Police Chief John Edgar Taylor in 1921. Vintage photos of Peacock’s home and the houses of other noted residents also make an appearance in the book.
According to Hill, most of the photos in the book are from his family’s private collection — he’s a sixth-generation Thomasville native — so many have never before been published.
Hill’s interest in local history began with an eighth-grade family history project, in which he learned about — and found family photos of — his great-great-grandfather, Everett Swaim Sr., who was the lead hunting guide and dog trainer at the old Thomasville Shooting Club. The more he learned about the club, which was established in 1894, the more intrigued he became.
“I actually wanted to write a book about the Thomasville Shooting Club, but my publisher thought the topic was too narrow,” Hill recalls. “They asked me about doing a book just on Thomasville, so I went back and looked to see if we had enough photos to do that, and I resubmitted my proposal. It was approved last April.”
Hill’s book fittingly includes a chapter on the old shooting club, with several photos of his great-great-grandfather.
He’s also working on his original book idea about the club — talking with a couple of other publishers — and he hopes to publish another pictorial history book of Thomasville, this time focusing on the second half of the 20th century.
“This is kind of a passion for me,” Hill says. “I love learning about history, and especially local history.”
