HIGH POINT

Before this year, the last time a standup comedian was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, Richard Nixon was still in the White House.

Want to go?

Comedian Henry Cho will perform July 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. Tickets are $40 to $50 and are available by calling the theater box office at 336-887-3001. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.highpointtheatre.com. For more information about Cho, visit his website at HenryChoComedy.com.