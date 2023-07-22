HIGH POINT
Before this year, the last time a standup comedian was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, Richard Nixon was still in the White House.
Which ought to tell you something about the talent level of Henry Cho, a veteran comedian who has performed at the Opry more than a hundred times and was inducted as a member earlier this year — the first comedian so honored since 1973, when folksy storyteller Jerry Clower was inducted.
“It’s unbelievable that that happened,” says Cho, who will perform next weekend at the High Point Theatre. “I’m still speechless when I think about it. I mean, the Opry has been around for 97-plus years. I assumed there were thousands and thousands of members, but I’m only number 229. It’s crazy.”
Cho considers his induction, which took place Feb. 11, to be one of the highlights of his nearly 40-year career.
“Someone asked me if this was a dream come true, and I had to say, ‘No way,’ because I’d never imagined anything like this happening,” Cho says during a telephone interview from Nashville, Tennessee, where he makes his home. “It’s not something I ever even thought about.”
Cho, 60, first tried standup comedy in the mid-1980s. Growing up, he’d always been more of a smart-aleck than a class clown, throwing out snappy one-liners that left his buddies doubled over in laughter. It wasn’t until late in his college years that he got the nerve to give standup a try, entering a competition at a local comedy club in Knoxville, where he was a student at the University of Tennessee.
“My buddies said I was crazy, but I won,” he recalls. “That was on a Monday night. The club hired me, and I started working that Wednesday. I dropped out of college on Friday, and that was over 37 years ago. Had it not worked out, who knows what would’ve happened?”
But it did work out. After honing his craft a few years in Knoxville, Cho moved to Los Angeles, where he really began making a name for himself on the comedy circuit. In addition to playing at comedy clubs, he landed television appearances on “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno,” “The Late, Late Show With Craig Ferguson” and NBC’s “Young Comedians Special.”
He also served two years as host of NBC’s “Friday Night Videos,” had numerous guest roles on various network sitcoms, and had his own show, “The Henry Cho Show,” on the Great American Country network. He also was featured in a one-hour comedy special on Comedy Central and has appeared in such movies as “McHale’s Navy,” “Say It Isn’t So,” “Material Girls” and “Revenge of the Nerds III: The Next Generation.”
More recently, Cho and a buddy have written a pilot for a TV sitcom that he hopes to get filmed once the current writers’ strike has ended.
Despite his TV and movie credits, it’s standup comedy that remains Cho’s greatest love, as he draws material from his personal life and from observations of what’s going on in the world.
“Things happen, I see things, I read things, I hear things, and they become part of the show,” he says.
Cho also writes material about his life as a Korean-American growing up in the South, poking fun at the absurdity of an Asian man with a distinctly Southern accent. But, he adds, he never goes too far with his ethnic humor.
“I’ve never done anything derogatory toward the Asian community,” Cho says. “Nothing I do is derogatory.”
That includes television and movie roles he has turned down because he considered them to be offensive to the Asian community.
“I’ve turned down so many projects in movies and TV, I’d have been retired 25 years ago, 10 times over,” he says.
Cho is also known as a clean comedian who refuses to include profanity or anything vulgar in his standup act. He professes Christianity and has even toured with popular Christian vocalist Michael W. Smith.
“I’ve been clean from the get-go,” he says. “That’s how I was going to do it, or I wasn’t going to do it at all.”
That wholesome reputation is probably what helped Cho land his first gig at the Grand Ole Opry in 2011, and he quickly became a fan favorite there. It’s also more than likely one of the reasons he was inducted as a member this year, an honor bestowed upon him by his longtime pal Vince Gill.
True to character, when he was inducted and given a standing ovation, Cho responded with a joke.
“Thank y’all,” he said. “For all of you that stood up, I hope you get out of here quickly. And the ones that didn’t, I hope you get stuck in traffic.”
It was a fitting one-liner for the self-described smart-aleck. Cho’s Opry membership status may have changed, but he hasn’t.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.