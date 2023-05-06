DEAR DR. FOX: One of my wife’s clients had adopted a nice whippet, named Carly, last year. This lady rescues dogs and gets them here to us in Belgium to start a new life. She had about eight dogs at the time, a big field for them to play in, etc.
The dog was given NexGard last year and ended up with seizures. Our dog previously had developed seizures on NexGard Spectra, and Carly’s owner asked how we had treated him. (Holistically.)
Despite all advice given from our side, the vet practice urged this lady to bring Carly in for the next round of flea/tick drugs earlier this month. The dog was given Simparica about two weeks ago, and Carly started over with more seizures.
This morning, we’ve been informed she had to let Carly go over the rainbow bridge as vets told her she probably had a brain tumor, hence the massive seizures.
I just have no words for this. It makes me angry. — D.A., Antwerp, Belgium
DEAR D.A.: I think that so many vets around the world have been brainwashed by Big Ag, by the pet food industry and by Big Pharma. These institutions influence vets’ training. The focus should be on animal behavior, animal welfare and rights; holistic and integrative preventive medicine and nutrition; and the human-animal bond. There is no place for profit-driven and cognitively challenged minds in any of the healing professions or the arts, humanities and sciences.
Most veterinarians do not wish to become involved in politics, whether local, national or global. But I believe they have much they could contribute.
Earth Day rally inspires action
Earth Animal is a leader in the pet industry in sustainability. To help focus its attention on creating meaningful change through actions big and small, the company supported the Pet Sustainability Coalition’s (PSC) 30-day Earth Day Rally all April. By taking microactions that take between two and 20 minutes, Earth Animal’s hope is to motivate its employees and participants from other companies to have an impact now, lay the groundwork for long-term improvements and be inspired to carry these simple actions into their day-to-day lives. For details, go to petsustainability.org.
The PSC’s community of more than 200 companies offers measurable proof that through education, tools and sharing best practices, improvement is possible. Not only that, but when done well, sustainability creates stronger and healthier businesses. PSC members take action year-round to earn consumer trust little by little, but this April, the pet industry had a bigger and bolder opportunity to claim its place as an active participant in the global shift toward sustainable business practices.
Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. The volume of mail received prohibits personal replies, but questions and comments of general interest will be discussed in future columns. Visit Dr. Fox’s website at DrFoxOneHealth.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.