DEAR READERS: The human population is now over 8 billion. Planet Earth cannot sustain a species of such size that lives as a predator, raising and killing billions of animals annually for food. The consequential, collective dietary impact on biodiversity, loss of wildlife, farmed animal welfare, public health and climate change are well documented.

This all calls for a transition to vegetarian and vegan diets — an ethical choice with economic, health and environmental benefits. A UN Environment Programme-backed report highlighted that animal farming has a “disproportionate impact” on biodiversity, with the global food system being the main driver of biodiversity loss. The meat and dairy industries are also major contributors to greenhouse gas emissions. The world’s leading climate scientists have called for a reduction in meat-eating and animal farming. For details, go to sentientmedia.org.

