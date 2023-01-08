DEAR READERS: The human population is now over 8 billion. Planet Earth cannot sustain a species of such size that lives as a predator, raising and killing billions of animals annually for food. The consequential, collective dietary impact on biodiversity, loss of wildlife, farmed animal welfare, public health and climate change are well documented.
This all calls for a transition to vegetarian and vegan diets — an ethical choice with economic, health and environmental benefits. A UN Environment Programme-backed report highlighted that animal farming has a “disproportionate impact” on biodiversity, with the global food system being the main driver of biodiversity loss. The meat and dairy industries are also major contributors to greenhouse gas emissions. The world’s leading climate scientists have called for a reduction in meat-eating and animal farming. For details, go to sentientmedia.org.
Many people making the vegetarian-vegan transition also want to do right by their dogs and cats, knowing they are the ultimate recipients of the recycled byproducts of farmed animals considered unfit for human consumption. These substances, along with byproducts of the manufactured food and beverage industries, go into most manufactured cat and dog foods.
For humans and their canine companions, the transition from omnivore to vegan calls for some nutrition education and sound science. For obligate-carnivore cats, it is more of a challenge and controversy. Advances in nutrient synthesis and substitution could mean that analogous, biologically appropriate diets from non-animal sources for cats are on the horizon. But at this time, making cats vegan would be premature and irresponsible.
For dogs, however, read below for information on the health benefits of this way of eating.
EVALUATION OF VEGAN, VEGETARIAN DIETS FOR DOGS
In April, the journal Plos One published a study entitled “Vegan versus meat-based dog food: Guardian-reported indicators of health” (Andrew Knight et al, doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0265662) which broadly evaluated the health of dogs fed a conventional, raw or vegan diet based on survey results from dog owners.
From the study’s abstract: “Significant evidence indicates that raw meat diets are often associated with dietary hazards, including nutritional deficiencies and imbalances and pathogens. Accordingly, the pooled evidence to date indicates that the healthiest and least hazardous dietary choices for dogs are nutritionally sound vegan diets.”
From further down in the study’s text: “One concern was that the plant-based diet might not be acceptable (palatable) to dogs, especially if they were used to being fed a meat-based ration, which 78% of the dogs were. However, over 82% of the dogs liked the (vegan) food and ate it all when first given it, and a further 10% ate it all after a short break ... Just 8% of dogs needed to have the food introduced gradually.”
From the study’s conclusion: “Feedback from 100 dog guardians clearly demonstrates several positive statistically significant observations and trends towards improvements in health in some dogs, including in the following areas: fecal consistency, frequency of defecation, flatus frequency, flatus antisocial smell, coat glossiness (shine), scales on the skin (dandruff), redness of the skin (erythema, inflammation), crusting of the external ear canals (otitis externa), itchiness (scratching, pruritus), anxiety, aggressive behavior and coprophagia.”
The authors acknowledge that the study relied on data provided by the dogs’ owners and/or guardians, and that further study is needed. From the conclusion: “These observations could simply be random coincidence relationships, and prospective, randomized, controlled clinical studies are needed to confirm the clinical significance of these observations. Nevertheless, this study confirms several positive health benefits.”
To read the study, go to journals.plos.org and search for “Vegan versus meat-based dog food.”
Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. The volume of mail received prohibits personal replies, but questions and comments of general interest will be discussed in future columns.
