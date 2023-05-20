DEAR DR. FOX: Our daughter’s cat developed a lump on her upper right hip. When the lump became larger, the vet referred her to a surgeon. A very large incision was made, and the surgery was extensive. The sarcoma had lengthy tendrils that had to be painstakingly removed.

The surgeon said it was feline injection-site sarcoma, a cancer at the site of frequent vaccinations. How distressing to think that our daughter was protecting her cat by having her vaccinated, only to find out that the vaccinations caused cancer!

Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. The volume of mail received prohibits personal replies, but questions and comments of general interest will be discussed in future columns. Visit Dr. Fox’s website at DrFoxOneHealth.com.

Trending Videos