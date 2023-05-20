DEAR DR. FOX: Our daughter’s cat developed a lump on her upper right hip. When the lump became larger, the vet referred her to a surgeon. A very large incision was made, and the surgery was extensive. The sarcoma had lengthy tendrils that had to be painstakingly removed.
The surgeon said it was feline injection-site sarcoma, a cancer at the site of frequent vaccinations. How distressing to think that our daughter was protecting her cat by having her vaccinated, only to find out that the vaccinations caused cancer!
How frequent is this, and why has it not been publicized more? — N.B., Naples, Florida
DEAR N.B.: Injection-site sarcomas are, regrettably, not uncommon in cats as a result of the adjuvants in various vaccines. One veterinary expert has advocated vaccinating cats in their tails, which can be amputated if an injection-site sarcoma develops, thus removing the cancer.
There is no place for a cavalier attitude toward vaccinations: None are without risks, which should be weighed against the benefits. Many cats who never go outdoors are given annual “booster” vaccinations they do not need. Only the anti-rabies vaccination is mandated under the law and in my opinion should be injected under the skin in cats’ tails.
Cats die from avian influenza
A cat in Nebraska that died after becoming lethargic and losing weight was infected with H5N1 avian influenza, according to the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. Additionally, two cats living near domesticated chickens in Oregon that died in January tested positive for avian influenza, as did two other cats in Nebraska and one in Wyoming. The cases highlight the importance of keeping cats indoors and away from infected birds, veterinary pathologist Sarah Sillman wrote in a case report.
The plight of factory-farmed animals
Extreme weather events cause much suffering and death for farmed animals, which is rarely reported by the media. Power failures and fires are not uncommon, according to the Animal Welfare Institute.
Approximately 18,000 cows were killed in an explosion and fire at a Texas dairy farm in April, which was the largest single-event death of cattle in at least a decade. Officials must now figure out how to dispose of 18,000 carcasses.
There is sufficient scientific documentation to support government initiatives to help livestock and poultry producers to phase out all such intensive methods of meat, poultry, dairy and egg production. But the powerful lobbies for these industries, and the allied drug companies, will oppose any changes in the direction of more humane and sustainable husbandry practices.
They argue that the “economies of scale” help ensure lower costs for consumers and more profits for producers. But these are surely offset by the hidden costs of animal suffering, contributions to climate change, environmental pollution from animal wastes, and public health risks from bacterial food poisoning and swine and avian influenza and other diseases of animal origin.
It is notable that hospital staff in several countries who were vegetarians working on the front lines during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic had greater resistance to this virus than their co-workers who were not vegetarians! My theory is that they had more diverse bacteria in their gut microbiomes, conferring greater immunity.
