BLOSSER COLUMN.jpg

Joe Blosser

This year marks Adam Smith’s 300th birthday. He’s often called the father of capitalism. Or you might have heard of his “invisible hand.” It’s the idea in economics that if people act with self-interest within a free market system, then an invisible hand will coordinate their actions to produce the greatest overall good.

Smith’s transformative insight was that individuals, who are constantly exchanging, drive markets. He pushed back against the dominant economic practices of his day that were coordinated, dominated and driven by those in power.

The Rev. Dr. Joe Blosser is the Chief Impact Officer of The Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation. He can be reached at joe@congdonfoundation.org.

Trending Videos