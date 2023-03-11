This year marks Adam Smith’s 300th birthday. He’s often called the father of capitalism. Or you might have heard of his “invisible hand.” It’s the idea in economics that if people act with self-interest within a free market system, then an invisible hand will coordinate their actions to produce the greatest overall good.
Smith’s transformative insight was that individuals, who are constantly exchanging, drive markets. He pushed back against the dominant economic practices of his day that were coordinated, dominated and driven by those in power.
As one of my professors put it, Smith emphasized the strength of “weak ties.” That is, what drives the economy isn’t those with the most power or influence. The strongest economies are structured to leverage the power of individual exchanges of goods and services, which build relational capital and strengthen communities.
A few years ago, I heard Malcolm Gladwell pick up a similar line of thought as he described the difference between “weak link” and “strong link” problem-solving. Weak link approaches improve a situation by supporting those who are worst off, and strong link approaches focus on strengthening the strongest assets.
Or to look at it in another way, Gladwell explains that soccer is a weak link sport. It’s better to replace the worst player on a soccer team, than spend your money on a superstar. But basketball is a strong link sport — a game can be dominated by a superstar.
The Christian tradition emphasizes the power of weak links. Jesus helped those who were the worst off. He healed the lame, he fed the 5,000, he hung out with the poor and outcast. He then anointed the disciples — and by extension all of us — to be his hands and feet to the world. It’s now our job to feed the 5,000. It’s our job to leave the 99 behind and go find the one — the weak link — and bring them back into the herd.
Not every problem can be fixed with a weak link solution. Some problems need strong links: we need to invest in a well-funded hospital to treat cancer. We need big policy changes. We need our strongest institutions to spur growth and lead.
Too often, though, we expect our strongest links to solve all the problems. We want HPU, the Market Authority, city government, and other large institutions to fix things. While these institutions have a role to play, like government ensuring the playing field is fair, many community challenges need weak link solutions.
I regularly hear people express frustration that so many feeding programs exist in our city. We have multiple backpack programs, over 50 food pantries, numerous community gardens, and several nonprofits focused on feeding our residents. They wonder, “why can’t we just have one group that does it all? Wouldn’t that be more efficient?”
Food insecurity, though, is a weak link problem. It needs the 5,000 all giving what they have to help others. The Greater High Point Food Alliance helps organize, empower, and train the many groups working on this challenge, so they are more aligned and efficient. But no single agency can do all the work. No single agency could manage the unique food requirements of all residents. And no single agency would be trusted by everyone who needs food.
I hear similar frustrations with the number of after-school programs. They seem redundant. Redundancies, though, aren’t always bad. No one complains about redundancies in the safety features of an airplane. The question is if the redundancies are in response to weak or strong link problems. We don’t need two big hospitals, but we do need a lot of after-school programs.
Two thousand years after Jesus and 300 years after Adam Smith, we are still learning the lessons they taught us. Strong communities and strong economies form where the weak links are supported. Faith is more like soccer than basketball. We must never underestimate our collective power — the strength of our weakness — to improve the lives of others in our community.
The Rev. Dr. Joe Blosser is the Chief Impact Officer of The Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation. He can be reached at joe@congdonfoundation.org.
