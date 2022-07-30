Today’s column is a twofer! I’ll give you a glimpse into just how a friendship played a role in the naming of the Workman School of Dental Medicine at High Point University. Secondly, we’re at the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center open house for the renovated lobby, the final contribution of the High Point Regional Hospital Guild.

It was exciting when HPU President Nido Qubein first announced Dr. Scott De Rossi as the founding dean of HPU’s school of dentistry. De Rossi had led the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Dentistry to No. 8 in the world! It would be a year later before the name of the new dental school was unveiled.

Trending Videos