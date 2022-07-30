Today’s column is a twofer! I’ll give you a glimpse into just how a friendship played a role in the naming of the Workman School of Dental Medicine at High Point University. Secondly, we’re at the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center open house for the renovated lobby, the final contribution of the High Point Regional Hospital Guild.
It was exciting when HPU President Nido Qubein first announced Dr. Scott De Rossi as the founding dean of HPU’s school of dentistry. De Rossi had led the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Dentistry to No. 8 in the world! It would be a year later before the name of the new dental school was unveiled.
HPU Board of Trustees and government officials gathered amid a faculty seminar at the Nido and Mariana Qubein Conference Center for the announcement and then lunch in the Alo Restaurant. All was quiet as HPU President Nido Qubein took the stage.
“The person we are naming the school for is a longtime friend of our founding dean, Dr. Scott De Rossi. We met him through Dr. De Rossi. He started as a dentist with one practice (in Effingham, Illinois) and built a national company (Heartland Dental) with almost 2,000 practices. He not only brings a fiscal contribution to this university but a lifetime of experience, of reputational strength, of mentorship, a circle of influence along with Dr. De Rossi. We believe this ... is a phenomenal combination to guarantee the strength and future of the School of Dental Medicine at HPU. We are starting these schools because we want to be globally competitive. We must go in the direction that guarantees and sustains the future of this institution.”
Qubein also noted it takes about $100 million to start a school of dental medicine and that HPU is doing it without any debt!
Qubein turned the microphone over to De Rossi: “We are building something special here. One year ago, we announced the dental school. I said then that being a founding dean was a unique opportunity and that being a dean at this university under the leadership of President Qubein was a dream come true. And a year later I believe that now more than ever.”
De Rossi continued with his introduction of Dr. Rick Workman: “What struck me most about Rick is his commitment to learning, commitment to leadership, commitment to excellence and his incredible humility. He once told me that dental care is a gift to physical, social, and emotional health. I am certainly proud to be founding Dean of the Workman School of Dental Medicine and I’m incredibly honored and privileged to introduce someone I consider a mentor, a colleague, and a friend, Dr. Rick Workman.”
Workman said to applause: “It’s very overwhelming. I’ve been very blessed throughout my life. I have my family with me here (wife Angie and children Madison, Meredith, and twins Jordan and Jared). When Angie and I first visited the campus, we came because Scott (De Rossi) invited us. As soon as we stepped on campus, we could see something, feel something different. As we talked, the more we learned, the more it was clear to us, this was an incredible opportunity to be something very special, a great dental school. I’m certain that the students at HPU will get the best education of any dental school in America, and I am honored to be a part of that.”
I missed the open house for the lobby at High Point Medical Center. Why? I marked my calendar 2 p.m., but it was at 12! This was the final gift of the Hospital Guild, which served our hospital for 75 years and gave over $8 million in cumulative gifts.
There were several speakers, including High Point Medical Center Board chair Royster Tucker III and past chair Don Webb, who said, “I am grateful for the enduring work of the faithful ladies in the Hospital Guild.” Next was Sparky Stroud, chair of the foundation board, and Ned Covington, co-chair of the campaign for High Point Regional, who added, “I cannot imagine what our hospital would be like today without the guild’s support, energy, contributions, and love. It has been a labor of love, and High Point thanks them.” Dr. Jim Hoekstra, president of High Point Medical Center, added, “The residents of High Point, our patients, our providers and every person who ever received care at High Point Medical Center owes the guild an enormous debt of gratitude.”
Many former Hospital Guild members attended, including Elizabeth Speight, Alma Sawyer, Joann Owings, Mittie White, Debbie Mellinger Bell, Beverly McCabe and my dear friend Mary Ann Bohi (and roomie on several trips). Bohi, the longtime treasurer of the Hospital Guild, said that early on the guild had tea parties, card parties and bake sales to raise money. The guild operated the soda shop in the lobby of the old hospital and in 1952 provided food service in the Main Street furniture building in the Dogwood cafeteria and continued in the new building until 2002. In 1986 the guild opened new soda shop and gift shop in the lobby and ran golf tournaments and some seasonal plant sales.
Bohi said, “As you can imagine, this took teamwork, planning, and days that began early and ended late. I feel the joy of many members who have gone to their heavenly rewards. We all feel proud and blessed by the grace of God to have provided for our hospital.”
The High Point Rockers lost one of their biggest fans, and my friends Tom Blount (former High Point Enterprise dditor), Tom’s darling Carolyn Thomas and my dear friend Diane Welch lost a very special person in their lives. Diane’s beloved Mike Liner (former owner of Pioneer Restaurant) died unexpectedly. Those four had season tickets behind home plate. Liner was Blount’s sports “bestie.” In tribute, the Rockers had a moment of silence and draped his seat in black. Liner will also be missed at the HPU basketball games. He will just be missed!
