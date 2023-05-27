CREAMER COLUMN.jpg

Doug Creamer ON FAITH

It has been a cool and wet spring, which has put many home gardeners behind. Trying to find time that is dry and warm enough to get started has been a challenge this year. I was finally able to get out and get things planted in my garden. Some things are popping through the soil, and I am so excited to be getting this garden season going.

My garden looks so good this year. The weeds are way down and I am hoping that my fencing will keep the critters out. I have been putting my hoe to work on the weeds and need to find a way to attach the fence to the wood that surrounds my raised beds. The critters could squeeze through and eat my newly sprouted vegetables.

