HIGH POINT

How would you describe the logistics of trying to plan a barnstorming tour of 50 shows in 50 states — 51, counting the District of Columbia — in a span of only four months?

jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579

Trending Videos

Want to go?

Letters From Home: The 50 States Tour will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday at the High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. Tickets are $21.50 and are available by calling the theater box office at 336-887-3001. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.highpointtheatre.com. For more information about Letters From Home, including video from some of the troupe’s performances, visit lettersfromhomesingers.com.