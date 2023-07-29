This week we are going to Greece. It has been a while since I have written a travelogue. Just like my trips to Israel and the Rhine (during my leave of absence) the tour “Journey of Paul in Greece” was led by Pastor Jeff and Tammy Patterson of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. Joining us was a group led by Pastor Tom Mabry of Shady Grove United Methodist Church and his wife, Adele.

In the morning we traveled through the beautiful Greek countryside to Amphipolis, Philippi, and Kavala, a beautiful coastal town. This trip happened in April, so fortunately we did not have to deal with the tremendous heat or fires that Greece is now experiencing. Our first couple of days brought rain. My photos taken through the bus windows as we traversed the beautiful countryside are spattered with rain drops, making an unwanted artistic effect. However, that did not dampen my spirits nor my fellow travelers’.