This week we are going to Greece. It has been a while since I have written a travelogue. Just like my trips to Israel and the Rhine (during my leave of absence) the tour “Journey of Paul in Greece” was led by Pastor Jeff and Tammy Patterson of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. Joining us was a group led by Pastor Tom Mabry of Shady Grove United Methodist Church and his wife, Adele.
In the morning we traveled through the beautiful Greek countryside to Amphipolis, Philippi, and Kavala, a beautiful coastal town. This trip happened in April, so fortunately we did not have to deal with the tremendous heat or fires that Greece is now experiencing. Our first couple of days brought rain. My photos taken through the bus windows as we traversed the beautiful countryside are spattered with rain drops, making an unwanted artistic effect. However, that did not dampen my spirits nor my fellow travelers’.
My perennial roommate was my dear friend Mary Ann Bohi. We have shared both happiness and sadness through the loss of both of our husbands. On that first day we all were well-equipped for the weather as we visited ancient ruins of Christian basilicas in Amphipolis, journeying on to Phillippi to the Baptistry of Lydia, the first European to be baptized. It was there we sang our first song, “Holy, Holy, Holy!” Aha! The clouds began to clear! Were the Greek gods smiling on us? I guess not since rain gently began to cascade from the skies once again.
We arrived in the beautiful, picturesque coastal town of Kavala, whetting our anticipation for the post-trip excursion to the islands. Paul landed here with his disciples. There are also portions of the Roman aqueduct remaining. It was photo op time, in the rain! It was back for a tour of Thessaloniki before traveling to the rock forest of Meteora, meaning “in the heavens above,” and Delphi, passing Mount. Olympus on the way.
Meteora was amazing. I never could have imagined this if I hadn’t seen the entire vista. It is hard to imagine that Paul walked this terrain on his missionary journey, but he did. Photos, though beautiful, cannot do it justice. The whole panorama is just spectacular. A total of 25 monasteries were built atop these rock formations, rising mostly in the 13th and 14th centuries. Today only six exist; one was featured in the James Bond film “For Your Eyes Only” starring Roger Moore. Words just cannot describe this. We rode the bus up to visit the St. Stephens Monastery. How many times can I use “amazing” in this column?
We spent the night at Kalabaka (also spelled Kalambaka) before venturing on to Corinth, Cenchreae and Mycenae. I mention some of my tourmates in the photo captions but also want to mention some others since they are High Pointers: Betty Cadick and her roomie, Susan Hedgecock. There was Glenda Miller, Pam Mercer and her sister, Debbie Carmichael. Gloria Adams, Randy and Connie Laster, Jane Lain (my condolences), Judy Hustrulid, and Dan and Linda Smoak and more.
After the first couple of days the Greek gods looked kindly upon us and showered us with sunshine. Walking shoes proved beneficial at the archeological site at Delphi. Marble is in abundance all through Greece, and walkways, even when not wet, are slippery, not to mention very uneven. In Corinth we toured the ancient archaeological site around the Temple of Apollo. Oh, and yes, we shopped all along the way! Next was Mycenae, another ancient city that dates back to the Bronze Age. That night we stayed in Athens and went up to the rooftop bar, where we could see the famous Parthenon shining brightly over the city.
The next day we boarded the ship to sail to the Greek Islands. One of our stops included Ephesus, Turkey, where Paul spent three years of his ministry. We visited a rug-weaving cooperative underwritten by the government to save this art. Some of the hand-woven Turkish rugs take years to make, and the industry employs hundreds of women throughout the country. We entered the showroom where rugs were shown in a very entertaining manner while beverages (yes, adult) were served. Outside was a Turkish market with plenty of wares.
We visited the Ephesus ruins, including St. John’s Basilica, where it is said the disciple is buried, and the Temple of Diana, considered to be one of the Seven Wonders of the World.
We sailed to Patmos and toured the cave where John heard the voice of God as told in Revelations. In Crete we were toured the ancient Knossos, a Bronze Age archaeological site. While we were there, a wild peacock surprised and entertained us as we toured.
Next was Mykonos, known as the Saint Tropez of the Greek Islands thanks to Jackie O. Truly it is a wonder to behold. It is fast-paced, with bars, boutiques, and fashionable restaurants. The famous Mykonos Windmills are near Little Venice. The harbor is breathtaking. Mykonos is everything you read about and even more! Yes, shopping was on the “menu”!
The sight of the whitewashed cliff-side Santorini was spectacular as we approached from the Aegean Sea. We took the cable car up the cliff, advised to avoid the mules offered by the locals. This is for two reasons: 1) Animal rights groups oppose it because the zig-zag cliff path is arduous and 2) The mules on Santorini are considered to be carrying souls of the dead who are doing their purgatory. We had only a few hours in Santorini, so shopping was a priority. We had to help the Greek economy.
Docking in Athens, we wasted no time and visited the Acropolis, Old Athens for outdoor markets and restaurants. It was exciting to go to the parliament building and see the incredible choreographed changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
It was an early night for an early morning flight, wonderfully exhausted with another appreciation of history, of new experiences, new friends gained, and beautiful memories never forgotten.
