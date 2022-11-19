Now that cold weather has arrived and we have had a couple of nights below freezing, I can declare that now is a great time to plant shrubs and trees into the landscape. In fact, it is generally the BEST time of year to plant such plants. Decades ago, in the 1980s, those of us in the plant nursery industry ran around like Chicken Little declaring, “Fall is for Planting” as an educational exercise for homeowners. But indeed, as I often write, autumn brings the right conditions to lower planting stress to our plants. With the low levels of sunshine and cool air and soil temperatures, plants allow their top parts above ground to go into a winter stasis or almost hibernation state until spring. However, it is a different story below ground. Plant roots will continue to grow slowly. Anytime our soil temperature is above freezing there will be some root growth. The roots also continue to give off various underground plant waste gasses and take up nutrients and water from the soil and hold much of it in the roots. Then when warm soil and air temperatures come in the spring, the “sap will rise” and carry with it many nutrients stored all winter. This results in the first spring “flush of growth.”
With today’s neatly grown nursery shrubs and trees in plastic containers and tubs, the roots have usually formed a nice root ball that won’t fall apart upon transplanting into the ground. This causes no setback in the plant allowing it to get a headstart for spring.
There are so many thousands of beautiful plants and trees that we can plant; it often confuses beginning owners of landscapes as to what to plant. I would suggest starting with some of our native trees or successfully adopted trees from similar climates which can offer beautiful color from foliage or blooms and have the advantage of being adapted to our soils and climates. This will lead to more success and start your ‘thumb turning green’ before planting other species.
Many of my suggested species grow wild in our forests such as Blackhaw (Viburnum rufidulum), redbud and dogwood. Here are a couple of others that offer visual landscape pleasure and comfort for many future years.
Crape Myrtles (Lagerstroemia). Also called the blooming tree of ‘a hundred days,’ the Crape Myrtle was actually native to Asia and came to the U.S. The late 18th Century. It may not bloom for a hundred days every year, but its flowers last for months for many years and has become a Southern tree of choice for beauty and relative insect and disease resistance compared to other long blooming trees. Considered an ornamental tree for its many bloom colors (white, pinks, red, purples, bicolors) and brilliant autumn foliage change to colors of yellows, oranges, and reds, it will grow 15-25 feet tall for many varieties and will spread in shape like a flared vase.
Kousa Dogwood, (Cornus kousa). Another great bloomer and autumn foliage spectacular tree is also from Asia and has adapted well to hardy zones 5-8. I don’t have this one in my landscape yet, but am looking forward to it. Also a vase shape grower, Kousa is a slow grower that is compact at 20 feet tall and good in partial shade. Beautiful late spring white blooms are followed by showy strawberry-like fruits loved by the birds. In autumn it shows a fabulous display of foliage turning purplish-red to scarlet.
Eastern Redbud (Cercis canadensis). My landscape has numerous native redbuds that delight us every spring with brilliant purple-lavender blooms held close and tightly along almost all the branches and stems in late March or early April as one of the earliest spring harbingers. The foliage is a unique heart shape and has a spectacular bright clear yellow autumn color change before they drop to the ground. They grow well in morning shade or partial sun. I nurtured ours from wild seedlings and they grew 12-15 feet tall with a spreading and multi-trunk habit.
Other native or adapted small growing ‘understory’ trees (12-20 feet tall) that have significant blooms, autumn foliage or interesting growth habits and texture to consider are Japanese maples, native dogwoods, fringe tree (Chionanthus virginicus), Smoke tree (Coggygria), Sassafras (native and I have one) and Paw Paw (Asmina triloba).
Today the Fall is for Planting mantra is continued by national organizations such as the National Gardening Bureau and authors like Kathy Jenz, author of “The Urban Garden: 101 Ways to Grow Food and Beauty in the Garden.”
If you plant trees over 5-6 feet tall, be sure to stake them to stabilize them until the roots can penetrate the surrounding soil and create their root anchors. This may take a couple of years depending upon weather and growing conditions.
After Planting Tip: soak the planting area around each plant thoroughly and let the water soak into the roots. Finally, mulch around the plants with pine needles, pine bark, compost, or wood shavings. A 3-4-inch layer of organic matter around the plants will keep down weeds and regulate moisture levels as well as heat and cold levels around the roots.
Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.