Now that cold weather has arrived and we have had a couple of nights below freezing, I can declare that now is a great time to plant shrubs and trees into the landscape. In fact, it is generally the BEST time of year to plant such plants. Decades ago, in the 1980s, those of us in the plant nursery industry ran around like Chicken Little declaring, “Fall is for Planting” as an educational exercise for homeowners. But indeed, as I often write, autumn brings the right conditions to lower planting stress to our plants. With the low levels of sunshine and cool air and soil temperatures, plants allow their top parts above ground to go into a winter stasis or almost hibernation state until spring. However, it is a different story below ground. Plant roots will continue to grow slowly. Anytime our soil temperature is above freezing there will be some root growth. The roots also continue to give off various underground plant waste gasses and take up nutrients and water from the soil and hold much of it in the roots. Then when warm soil and air temperatures come in the spring, the “sap will rise” and carry with it many nutrients stored all winter. This results in the first spring “flush of growth.”

With today’s neatly grown nursery shrubs and trees in plastic containers and tubs, the roots have usually formed a nice root ball that won’t fall apart upon transplanting into the ground. This causes no setback in the plant allowing it to get a headstart for spring.

Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.

