DEAR READERS: On Oct. 11, the U.S. Supreme Court justices heard the appeal by the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation to invalidate the animal welfare measure approved by California voters in 2018 called Proposition 12. This measure barred sales of products from pigs, veal calves and laying hens raised in California and other states that failed to meet basic humane requirements.

Regrettably, the Biden administration has sided with the pork producers, stating, according to reporter Nate Raymond, that “states cannot ban products that pose no threat to public health or safety due to philosophical objections” (Minnesota Star Tribune, Oct. 16, “High court weighs Calif. law demanding humane treatment”). Evidently the president’s advisers are ill-informed about the threat to public health from influenza and other zoonotic diseases these factory-farmed animals periodically spread around the world, not to mention the documented risks of antibiotic-resistant bacterial food poisoning.

