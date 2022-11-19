DEAR READERS: On Oct. 11, the U.S. Supreme Court justices heard the appeal by the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation to invalidate the animal welfare measure approved by California voters in 2018 called Proposition 12. This measure barred sales of products from pigs, veal calves and laying hens raised in California and other states that failed to meet basic humane requirements.
Regrettably, the Biden administration has sided with the pork producers, stating, according to reporter Nate Raymond, that “states cannot ban products that pose no threat to public health or safety due to philosophical objections” (Minnesota Star Tribune, Oct. 16, “High court weighs Calif. law demanding humane treatment”). Evidently the president’s advisers are ill-informed about the threat to public health from influenza and other zoonotic diseases these factory-farmed animals periodically spread around the world, not to mention the documented risks of antibiotic-resistant bacterial food poisoning.
This Supreme Court, in which the public’s trust is waning, will present their ruling by the end of June. In the interim, California residents and other consumers of animal products (including pet foods) can look for product labels such as “Free Range,” “Organically Certified” and “Humanely Raised.” A few pet food companies are now supporting these ethical, public and environmental health concerns by using only Animal Welfare Certified animal ingredients (in accord with CertifiedGAP.org), notably veterinarian Dr. Bob Goldstein’s Wisdom dog foods from his company, Earth Animal.
It is my wish that the Supreme Court will support Proposition 12 and embrace the ethics of compassion and science of One Health, rather than being swayed by the monetary arguments of industries that harm animals, consumers and the environment.
CELL-CULTURED MEATS ON THE HORIZON
The following is an Oct. 26 news release from pet food company Wild Earth, via BusinessWire.com:
“Wild Earth, the cruelty-free dog food company, today announced that it has developed a cell-based meat broth topper for dogs that will be available to consumers in 2023. The cell-based chicken broth, created in the Wild Earth labs in Berkeley, California, using the company’s proprietary technology, will be the first cell-based meat product to be introduced in the pet food industry.
“’Our pets’ environmental paw print accounts for 30% of meat consumed in the U.S., and it doesn’t have to. By replacing factory-farmed products with clean, sustainable, cruelty-free cell-based meat, we can tackle the issues of low-quality and often contaminated meat used for our pets’ food and transform the sustainability of the entire pet food industry. Cell-based meat is the future of food for us and our pets, and this development marks an important milestone in our mission to disrupt the pet food industry for the better. We walk the walk when it comes to taking steps to reduce the destructive impact the industry has on our pets’ health and on our environment,’ said Wild Earth co-founder and CEO Ryan Bethencourt. ...
“The cell-based broth topper will join the company’s premium line of high-quality, nutritionally complete, 100% vegan products, developed by a team of vets and animal food scientists.”
Dr. Fox here, and I say, “Bravo!” My caveat is that the nutrient medium used to grow these cells should help them to make all the basic amino acids, and should itself have a small carbon footprint. Plant-based complete proteins and other nutrients from fungal mycelia may be as good as their “real” counterparts — if not better, as per my opinion of the Impossible Burger.
DEAR DR. FOX: I think the article linked below will interest you. Headline: Chemical Found in Common Household Products Linked to Arthritis. — R.E., Washington, D.C.
DEAR R.E.: Thanks for sending me this article. This is an interesting study, but we all know that correlation does not confirm causality. Autoimmune diseases are complex.
Certainly, the reduction of the use of all pesticides is long overdue, as they should be replaced with ecological control of mosquitoes and other disease-carrying insects. Pyrethroids are safer than some other insecticides, such as neonicotinoids, but an integrated approach to preventing ectoparasites in companion animals is preferable. For details on such an approach, see my article at drfoxonehealth.com/post/preventing-fleas-ticks-and-mosquitoes.
