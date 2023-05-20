You read that right — not plant physiology but plant psychology. I am thinking about a new profession: exploring the world of the psychology of plants. Yeah, I know they don’t have brains (maybe), but plants have noticeable psychological effects on people.
Big shade trees can make people feel secure; plants laden with fruit can make people hungry; colorful flowers can make people happy.
Have you ever wondered why financial institutions use deep green or blue for their logos? Green can engender feelings of trust, while blue lends feelings of calm — both good attributes for a bank that holds your money.
Of course, if you have royal heritage, just use purple for feelings of elegance and majesty.
Do you wonder why fast-food restaurants like McDonald’s use colors like yellow and red? Red is the color that draws attention, and yellow signals cheerful activity. Look around, you will see what I mean.
You can use these emotions when planning and planting your landscape. For example, place “hot” colors such as red and pink near main entrances to attract maximum attention. Use of cooler colors like yellow, orange and blues can be planted to provide a soothing effect. I like to use a combination of colors near my front entries such as purple and pink together or vivid yellow and red, or three colors like yellow, purple and red. This usage is better for individual plantings, not beds. Of course, you can add the element of leaf shapes, bloom shapes and textures into the color mix for even more elaborate landscape statements.
One example, I like is to use red Dragon Wing begonias mixed with multicolored and leaf-textured coleus for semi-shade areas or even in planters. I like to add in a creeping plant like creeping Jenny (Lysimachia aurea) which has little, yellow, button-like leaves on creeping flat stems that will create a flowing effect around main plants like the begonias or coleus. Creeping Jenny forms a low mat of butter-yellow leaves from late spring into summer. It’s excellent in pots and planters or cascading over walls, according to some users and growers.
Remember, a landscape without flowers and colorful combinations is like a birthday cake without icing. Use good, medium, peaceful green as a background restful canvas for your landscape to make your color palette stand out.
As you plant your landscape, lay out the beds in bold plantings because large beds give a greater visual impact than many small beds. Masses of one or two colors are more dramatic than sprinkles of many colors.
Follow several tips for maximum interest in the landscape:
1. Keep color combinations within a bed simple. That is, use one or two colors in the same spectrum, such as pink and red OR use one to three contrasting colors, such as pink, blue and white.
2. Use different plant forms and heights to provide interest
3. Brighten and cheer dark areas with bright colors such as white or yellow.
4. Use white for areas that will be used at night because white reflects small amounts of light or moonlight. Go out on a moonlit night and look at your bed of white petunias or impatiens and see how it reflects the light.
5. For additional variety and extended seasonal color, mix in perennials with annual flowers as well as shrubs and plants with red berries.
6. Use seasonal blooming shrubs such as caryopteris, buddleia, weigela, forsythia and hydrangea.
7. To add an additional dimension to your landscape, use perennials that have fragrance such as dianthus, peony, Asian lilies, and lavender. I like all these plus early blooming hyacinths at my entry.
8. Remember that beds of flowers can be viewed from several different directions.
9. Combine flowers with bulbs for a longer season of color.
Try some of these combos and colors around your landscape and add some psychological comfort to your property. You will feel better psychologically and your guests will praise you.
