Without doubt, the most popular planted garden vegetable in America is the tomato. Its popularity is due to the many choices gardeners have in choosing which ones to grow. Tomatoes come in all sizes, fruits, colors, shapes, uses, flavors, and bearing times to fit just about any gardener’s preference. Along with these favored traits also come a variety of growing challenges for growers in their quest to get the most perfect or best tomato they can grow.

In reality, the yearly growing challenges can be different mainly because the weather is different every year in the growing season. Not all tomato grower complaints are weather-related, but many are, such as poor fruit set. Others, such as leaf spots, fruit spots and wilt or plant death, often have fungal, viral or bacterial origins that are usually soil-borne or airborne, but they can be promoted by the weather conditions.

Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina-certified plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He also was director of the Guilford County N.C. Cooperative Extension Service and vice president at the N.C. Biotechnology Center. If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC, 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com