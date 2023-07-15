Without doubt, the most popular planted garden vegetable in America is the tomato. Its popularity is due to the many choices gardeners have in choosing which ones to grow. Tomatoes come in all sizes, fruits, colors, shapes, uses, flavors, and bearing times to fit just about any gardener’s preference. Along with these favored traits also come a variety of growing challenges for growers in their quest to get the most perfect or best tomato they can grow.
In reality, the yearly growing challenges can be different mainly because the weather is different every year in the growing season. Not all tomato grower complaints are weather-related, but many are, such as poor fruit set. Others, such as leaf spots, fruit spots and wilt or plant death, often have fungal, viral or bacterial origins that are usually soil-borne or airborne, but they can be promoted by the weather conditions.
The top three tomato-growing complaints I get from readers are blossom-end rot, poor fruit set and yellow, spotty, wilted foliage.
Blossom-end rot. This is a physiological problem due to lack of calcium in the fruit. The fruit gets a sunken, black, bruise-like spot, usually on the blossom end, and the spot is often hard and leather-like. The problem may be a lack of calcium in the soil, or it may be due to uneven watering or moisture, which interferes with sufficient soil calcium reaching the fruit. Two opposites such as drought stress or waterlogged soil can be the culprit. In other words, sufficient calcium could be in the soil, but it is not sufficiently or efficiently reaching the fruit.
The ultimate solution is to test your soil to see if it needs more calcium and to check the soil pH, which should be around 6.5 for best calcium transport. Another interference could be too much fertilizer, which competes with the calcium to get to the fruit. Consistent irrigation is the best solution after the soil test, but you can’t stop too much rain. Occasionally, you may have some success if the affected plant is sprayed with a commercial garden center product containing calcium, which may have brand names like “Stop Rot.”
Poor fruit set. Tomatoes grow and fruit best with daytime temperatures between 70-85 degrees Fahrenheit and nighttime temps 68-72 degrees. When summer temperatures hover at or above 90 degrees for several days in a row, the pollen dies, the flowers drop and you get no tomatoes. Very high humidity for a week or so can also be a culprit. Too much nitrogen fertilizer can result in heavy foliage growth and low flower production. Again, test the soil before planting to determine how much fertilizer to add, and to be safe use a tomato-specific labeled fertilizer and follow directions.
Yellow, spotty and wilted foliage. This is a tough one. The culprits are usually microscopic viruses, fungi or bacteria giving similar symptoms, which can end in plant death. The symptom progression often is with lower leaves turning yellow with black spots and then plant wilting, foliage drop and plant death. Often called either early blight or late blight, common agents are fungal (Alternaria or Septoria) and named verticillium or fusarium wilt. These fungi are present in most soils waiting for the right wet, humid and hot weather conditions. But there are two solutions that can be preventative. First, buy tomato plants that have been bred with resistance to these diseases. Their labels should have the letters V or F or both to indicate these traits. Often, some tomato varieties may have a host of letters after their name such as VFNTLBA indicating other resistant traits to bacteria, nematodes, etc.
Additionally, follow good garden sanitation by removing and destroying in the garbage any yellow foliage, and do not compost it. I always like to mulch around my plants with clean wheat or oat straw to prevent water splashing, which can spread disease development. Always rotate where you plant the tomatoes in the garden from year to year to prevent buildup of soil fungi and bacteria.
Other problems encountered might be leaf roll, cat-facing, sunscald, and cracked fruit. Most of these are weather-related specific to a year. But good cultural practices such as crop rotation, mulching, choosing resistant varieties and proper use of fertilizer and watering will give you a head start towards tomato success.
Cultural practices are key. Use the best plot of soil available to grow the tomato crop. Sandy soils can be improved by working in 2 to 3 inches of compost, peat moss, or other forms of organic matter in the top 6 to 9 inches of soil. Lime and fertilizer should be added according to soil test recommendations. Lime will help reduce nutrient imbalances, particularly with calcium, and help control the blossom-end rot problem that occurs so frequently on tomatoes. Tomato plants should be spaced 2-3 feet apart in the row.
Tomato plants should be staked or caged shortly after planting. Generally, staking produces larger tomatoes but less quantity than caging. A common 6-foot wooden tomato stake may be purchased from many garden centers. The stake should be driven in the soil about 1 foot deep, 3 to 5 inches from the plant.
Remember, perfection is elusive, but good cultural practices will go a long way towards tomato success and delicious tomatoes.
Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina-certified plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He also was director of the Guilford County N.C. Cooperative Extension Service and vice president at the N.C. Biotechnology Center. If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC, 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.