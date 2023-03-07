DEAR READERS: It is shocking that racehorses are routinely drugged with furosemide. This is done to help prevent bleeding in horses suffering from EIPH (exercise-induced pulmonary hemorrhage), in which their extreme and sustained exertion causes them to literally burst their lungs and even suffocate in their own blood.

Horses given this diuretic medication – which can cause dehydration and electrolyte imbalances, along with decreased levels of blood potassium and calcium – may simply collapse, often fracturing one or more bones in the process. A new study of data from the Equine Injury Database has revealed that horses medicated with furosemide on race day were at 62% increased odds of sudden death compared to horses that were racing without having been given the drug (doi.org/10.2460/javma.22.08.0358).

