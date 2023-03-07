DEAR READERS: It is shocking that racehorses are routinely drugged with furosemide. This is done to help prevent bleeding in horses suffering from EIPH (exercise-induced pulmonary hemorrhage), in which their extreme and sustained exertion causes them to literally burst their lungs and even suffocate in their own blood.
Horses given this diuretic medication – which can cause dehydration and electrolyte imbalances, along with decreased levels of blood potassium and calcium – may simply collapse, often fracturing one or more bones in the process. A new study of data from the Equine Injury Database has revealed that horses medicated with furosemide on race day were at 62% increased odds of sudden death compared to horses that were racing without having been given the drug (doi.org/10.2460/javma.22.08.0358).
In a 2021 post on the Veterinary Partner website, equine medicine expert Bob Judd wrote:
"A recent paper out of Argentina examined the use of phenylbutazone, commonly called bute, and the risk of musculoskeletal and fatal injuries in thoroughbred racehorses. Phenylbutazone is an anti-inflammatory medication that reduces pain and inflammation in horses, and at this point it is not a prohibited substance in the horse's blood while racing in the United States. However, the last dose of bute can be given no less than 48 hours before the race, and a maximum small amount of the drug is allowed in the horse's system after a race. In a study recently published in the AVMA Journal out of Argentina on almost 300,000 race starts, horses that recently received bute were identified as being at a significantly increased risk of musculoskeletal injuries leading to fatalities. The fatalities occurred not from the drug but from injuries received while racing that required euthanasia, and horses given bute before the race were twice as likely to have an injury that led to euthanasia. The study's authors believe that many horses given bute are older ones with chronic disease that may increase their chances of injury."
DEAR DR. FOX: Our 6-month-old cockapoo nearly breaks her neck on the leash to greet people, then she immediately pees. She does this in the house when visitors come, too. Could she have a weak bladder and need to see the vet? -- F.M., Trenton, New Jersey
DEAR F.M.: This is most likely submissive urination, which pups do when excited and in greeting. Never scold her when it happens, since that will make matters worse. Simply ignore it, and with maturity she should grow up and no longer do this.
Also, do not make a fuss greeting her when you come home and she has been alone. Simply give her a gentle pat, then ignore her, and advise visitors to do the same. In addition, she needs to learn some self-control, so teach her to sit and stay. The help of a dog trainer or behaviorist may facilitate the process.
I worry about her damaging her neck and windpipe if she is wearing a collar when on the leash. Get her used to wearing a harness instead, and have her greet visitors outside before they come in. Incidentally, Nature's Miracle products, readily available in pet stores, are excellent enzyme cleaners for puppy pee on carpets and rugs.
DOG FOOD RECALL
Nestle Purina voluntarily recalled specific lots of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental prescription dry dog food that might contain an excessive amount of vitamin D. Vitamin D is an essential nutrient, but too much can cause kidney dysfunction.
