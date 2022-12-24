Merry Christmas! Happy Hanukkah! Habari Gani!
This column celebrates the joyousness of the season. The Rotary Club of High Point annually hosts a Christmas party for the children in elementary schools. This is an amazing event, one I love every year. This year I played hostess to four students: Thea and Sammy in the first grade, second-grader Stephanie and third-grader Maxton from John Lawrence Elementary School in Archdale. They were accompanied by school counselor Shannon Freeman.
The students enjoyed the lunch of chicken nuggets, French fries and fruit before the entertainment began and then the big surprise. Freeman impressed me as she used this outing as an etiquette learning experience for her young students: how to politely unfold the napkin, where to place the utensils, and be gracious and appreciative.
Incoming Rotary president and Christmas party chair Ken Esposito, who wore a green Grinch sweatshirt (there’s always one person! Just kidding, he was great!) led the Pledge of Allegiance. WGHP Fox 8 meteorologist Van Denton stepped up and was hard pressed to predict whether Santa would arrive on Christmas Day with a flurry of snow. The entertainer DJ Randy Smith had the children and some Rotarians like me and Megan Ward (executive director of the Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum) swinging our hips to the lively music. Little did the children know that a bigger surprise awaited. The jingle of bells soon announced the arrival of Santa, sometimes known as Cliff Snider. The children were in awe and ready to tell Santa what was on their Christmas lists.
A few of Santa’s Rotarian helpers, including Sarah Barker, Myra Clodfelter and Sharon Smith, helped give out goodie bags, including a $5 bill, treats, and school supplies. In addition, each child received a book selected by High Point Public Library Director Mary Sizemore and Jim Zola, the library’s head of children’s services. That is not all! They also received a blanket and a stuffed animal.
Speaking of the library, notice the photo of Sizemore with Mr. “About Town” Jim Morgan after they lit the library’s Christmas tree, which was donated by Morgan a few years ago.
Before I go on, I should clarify an announcement in last week’s column about the Good Friends Luncheon. Junior League president Laura Johnston told me that Good Friends and the Junior League of High Point are just exploring the possibility of working together. This is not a done deal. It is only in the exploration stage. Meanwhile everyone who attended the Good Friends Luncheon received a complimentary copy of the Junior League cookbook!
It’s Christmas photo time, and that is no exception for my two doggies, the precious princess Juliette (except when I am talking on the phone or she wants a treat) and Josie the pesty 4-pound terror terrier of Mossy Meadow. (She is really so adorable, but bossy!) If you think it was easy to take the picture of them, even when I am promising a treat or even two, then you would be wrong. Josie keeps her head bowed as if she is in trouble. I know that look well.
Juliette and Josie’s best friend is Aspen, who weighs a mere 70 pounds (or is it more?) and lives one house over. Josie at a whopping 4.3 pounds is the size of Aspen’s head! Aspen’s “mommy” is my friend Shanna Wagoner, such a fabulous baker (I devour them!) I have named them Shanna’s Sweets. Shanna has now taken her baking to a new level.
Shanna and her friend Rachel Smith partnered to enter Grandover Resort’s 2nd annual Gingerbread contest. The duo took over Rachel’s kitchen in Lexington for weeks (or was it months?) and about 20 hours to put their sweet design together. The idea of their theme, “Walking in a Doggie Wonderland,” came after Rachel adopted a rescue named Jackson, and Aspen is also a rescue. The duo named themselves “Jackson’s Dream Team.” Jackson, a Boston terrier, is seen in the town hall’s back window.
I remember one morning as Shanna and Aspen were walking past my house, Shanna told me she had been transporting the “roof tiles,” aka graham crackers, for the gingerbread houses to Lexington. She had placed them carefully in the front seat. Aspen was in the back seat when she decided perhaps the front seat would be better! You can guess what happened.
Shanna gave me some of the statistics: 15 fondant colors, four kinds of frosting, and two bags of melted marshmallows for snow-covered landscape. The 2-feet by 2-feet board was first covered with silver decorative cake board covering and topped with sparkle sprinkles. The walkway featured cookies and cream with dog breeds including poodle, Dalmatian, Boston terrier, pug, and others. Chocolate candy molds were used to create some of the dogs.
One of the decorated houses was in the shape of a barn and was a doggie treat factory called Bonez Inc., Est 2022. They wanted little candy bones to display, and it was Shanna’s sister who found them at Halloween.
Jackson had a lot of fun too. Every time crumbs or fondant fell on the floor, he thought he was getting a treat, and he was!
The most difficult challenge was driving the delicate gingerbread creation from Lexington to Grandover.
Shanna told me, “Transporting it when done was nerve-racking. We were just hoping for no bumps or sudden stops, but we brought icing to repair if needed.”
Rachel added, “We held on tight like a baby in a car seat to protect our wonderland while we drove down Highway 85. It was bittersweet to leave our wonderland behind, but hope visitors get to experience our special love of animals.”
My hope this season, whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, or Kwanzaa, is peace, love, and happiness and, in the words of “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore, “And to all a good night.”
Merry Christmas! Happy Hanukkah! Habari Gani!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.