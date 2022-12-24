Merry Christmas! Happy Hanukkah! Habari Gani!

This column celebrates the joyousness of the season. The Rotary Club of High Point annually hosts a Christmas party for the children in elementary schools. This is an amazing event, one I love every year. This year I played hostess to four students: Thea and Sammy in the first grade, second-grader Stephanie and third-grader Maxton from John Lawrence Elementary School in Archdale. They were accompanied by school counselor Shannon Freeman.

Trending Videos