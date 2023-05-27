As the Preakness Stakes was just run last week, perhaps it is time this week to tell you about the Thomasville Rotary Club’s fun and fabulous Kentucky Derby Party at Colonial Country Club. Because of the timeliness of the Kentucky Derby Party, this column has jumped to the “starting gate.” There are so many wonderful things going on in High Point, and a few upcoming columns include the fabulous authors who spoke at the Literary League, the Special Blend Coffee fundraiser, the Stake & Burger, Pink Ribbon, Wine Tasting Dinner in honor of Triad United Rowing (Lenny Peters Foundation), and the list goes on.

It was great to be “back in the saddle again” at the Thomasville Rotary Club’s annual Kentucky Derby Party celebrating the 149th Run for the Roses. This year a golf tournament added to the day’s activities, making it a Golf & Derby Day. Normally these are two separate fundraisers, however it was decided to have one big day. Former District Rotary Governor Dave “Mr. Rotary” McCoy and I graciously offered to drive the “beverage” cart for the tournament, but in the end, we conceded to the Thomasonians. (Is that the word?)

