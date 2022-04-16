Happy Easter. May your Easter basket be filled with joy, happiness, love, and peace. For my Jewish friends, Happy Passover, or Chag Pesach Sameach! May love, joy and happiness always be a guest in your home, in all our homes.
I am so glad that I started writing “About Town” again. This week I was able to join the Thomasville Rotary Club celebrating their centennial anniversary, 100 years of “service above self.”
The event was held at the Colonial Country Club. I love driving on the beautiful, long, winding road along the golf course to the clubhouse, so peaceful. Rotarian club secretary Kim Cecil greeted me as I arrived (thank you, Kim, for making me feel so welcomed) for the social half hour.
Before beginning my mingle, the first order of my business was to step to the bar for a glass of wine. It was there that I met one of the newest Rotarians, Thomasville’s director of parks and recreation, Cory Tobin. There was also Don and Julie Eanes Clinard. Julie is the younger (I stress younger) and very pretty sister of Ralph Eanes, who is married to Meredith Eanes (former foundation director at High Point Hospital), whose daughter is Julie Messner (senior vice president at International Market Centers).
My mingle began as I spotted Deb Saintsing, whom I credit for my invitation. She is a dedicated Rotarian and a former president of the Thomasville club. Three former district governors attended the celebration. They were Phil Morris and his wife, Karen, both members of High Point’s Furnitureland Rotary Club. There was incomparable High Point Rotarian Dave McCoy and his wife, Linda. The third was Mike Conrad of the Gate City Club with his wife, Mary Ann.
I met Cameron Marsden, who serves as Thomasville’s director of tourism. She is so nice and pretty, and I know her father, Jack Green, who practices law with Mr. “About Town” Jim Morgan (just had to mention his name). I also met Christian Blandberry, a Thomasville dentist, a dedicated Rotarian and a High Point University alumnus. Little did he know when he graduated in 2000 that HPU would be creating a school of dentistry.
These events continue to feel like “coming out” parties since we can see faces and enjoy the company of others once again. The past two years made these moments of affection and fellowship feel so precious. The banquet hall at the Colonial Clubhouse was full, and it was wonderful. It was sip, stir and savor.
After being seated we rose for the Pledge of Allegiance and to sing “All Hail to Rotary” led by Phil Griffin and accompanied by pianist Nancy Woods. Colonial’s culinary team prepared a delicious dinner!
As dinner ended President David Snapp welcomed everyone before introducing High Point’s own Dave McCoy to make the special recognitions. These included the former club presidents and those who had been philanthropic to the Rotary’s Paul Harris Society, Bequest Society and other major donors. These patrons enable the Rotary Foundation to make a difference by supporting families and changing lives here and around the world.
After an entertaining interlude with inspirational speaker and humorist Glen Ward (also a Rotarian in South Carolina), Snapp once again took the microphone on a more serious note of reflection. His insight is such good thought for us all. Through his words it is easy to see he is a man of deep faith and commitment,
“Just how blessed we are to be here. I happen to be president of the club during the 100th anniversary. At least 99 other Rotarians (the club has 100 members) could stand up here and deliver comments. As Rotarians we are called to action. I’d like for us to lead by example through our humble nature. Every Rotarian made a conscious effort to join something that’s bigger than themselves. And all of us are better for it. You know that we recite The Four-way Test. How many of us really think about the words that we’re saying? I want to focus on one line in particular: ‘build goodwill and better friendships.’ How many of us like doing things, service projects or serving on boards with people that we don’t get along? Makes it tough. I’m very fortunate that we’ve got an amazing board. I’m a firm believer that we all have a talent to share in some way shape or form, in some way that we can help others. When we do any activity if we focus on the goodwill, the friendship portion becomes so much easier to act on those talents, so much easier to follow through on every day. We honestly may not like what we’re doing. However, if we really focus on the fact that we know it’s building a better society then it’s not done in vain. I know there’s people that that are tough to get along with, I know I’m hard to get along with. I also know that it’s tough to build friendships with N.C. State fans sometimes (laughter). I think that if we show that goodwill is contagious, not just say it but show that we’re acting in a manner that’s focused on the goodwill of society, it will lead to an impact. Here in Thomasville, we Rotarians are making a difference. It’s more than that. My ask is that we say things with conviction, with meaning, of purpose, with feeling, with hunger, with motivation, with character, with compassion, with love and with our friends. I know that after we say The Four-way Test, we are ready to leave here and make a difference in the lives of everyone around us. I want to thank everybody one last time for coming tonight. And if you will, please join me in reading the Four-Way Test.”
We all stood and said the together: Is it the TRUTH? Is it FAIR to all concerned? Will it build GOODWILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS? Will it be BENEFICIAL to all concerned?
Happy 100th anniversary, Thomasville Rotary Club!
