Like many words, “culture” has multiple meanings and can be a verb or a noun. In terms of horticulture, we usually think of “culture” as the act of growing and caring for a plant. Culture can also refer to a refinement reflecting the product of our American social and intellectual formation. That is, this plant is a “part of our American culture.” But there is one plant that should be a part of every North Carolina landscape because it fulfills both meanings. Camellia.
As for the growing culture of camellias, there are two basic types for growth in North Carolina: Camellia japonica and Camellia sasanqua. Camellias originated in regions of Asia such as Japan, Malaysia and China and are known for their glossy, evergreen foliage and conspicuous, showy, large blooms, sometimes as large as a saucer but mostly 3-4 inches in diameter. The colors of the blooms and the bloom forms are myriad and highly prized by most flower gardeners, and I often cut blooms for flowers in our home. Over 3,000 varieties from 250 species have been developed over the centuries.
Camellia plants grow best in semi-shade and well-drained soil to prevent root rot. For my home, the evergreen camellia does best on the north side to prevent less winter shock of daily freezing and thawing as would happen on the south or west sunny sides.
Camellias do not require heavy fertilization, but one teaspoon of 10-10-10 per foot of height or a commercial camellia food applied in March and July under the dripline work fine. The plants do not withstand drought, so summer watering may be necessary due to their shallow root system.
In choosing varieties, look for the cold-hardy ones for Zone 6b-7a for both sasanquas and japonicas. For the most part in our region, japonicas bloom in the early spring from February-March and sasanquas bloom from October-December. Open blooms can be frozen during winter months, but tight buds will bloom quite well later. I have two sasanquas (hot pink semidouble-bloom Shishi gashira) and two japonicas (pink and red-pink Jack’s) in our landscape. Other good performers to look for are fall-blooming sasanquas such as Cleopatra (pink peony bloom), Dawn (white semidouble), Hiryu (fuchsia, rose form), Setsugekka (white, semidouble), Yuletide (red single).
Japonicas of note are Bright Eyes (raspberry red, single) Pink Princess (pink formal double), Lady Clare (pink, semidouble), Lemon Glow (yellow, formal double), Mathotiana (red, rose form), Greensboro Red (red semidouble), Elegans (light pink, anemone).
Camellias are so beloved that they are ingrained in our social and intellectual culture. For example, Sacramento, California, is nicknamed Camellia City. Anyone who watched The Masters golf tournament recently noticed that the 10th hole of Augusta National is named the Camellia. In the book “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Jem destroys Mrs. Dubose’s camellia bushes out of anger with her. In later chapters, Jem is given a camellia bud by the dying Mrs. Dubose. The state flower of Alabama is the camellia. Like many flowers, camellia is known in cultures such as Japan to represent love, passion, and beauty.
There is also a third important species you probably have in your cupboard—Camellia sinensis also known as the “tea tree.” Important teas we drink such as green tea, oolong (my favorite) and black tea are made from the leaves of this species. Camellia sinensis has been grown and used in China since 2737 B.C., and it became a popular drink in Europe in the 17th century, according to some historians (agrilife.org). In the mid 1800s the British tried to establish tea tree farms around the world to satisfy their tea drinking. Unfortunately, the Chinese gave them only the ornamental species seed instead of the real tea plant (C. sinensis). However, the only viable still working tea farm in the U.S. is in Charleston, established by Lipton Inc. and now named the Charleston Tea Garden. Worldwide, India is the primary tea producer.
Even though you may not want to grow your own tea at home, once established, ornamental camellias will give decades of beauty and grace to your landscape as well as cold-weather cut flowers for vases or blooms to float in bowls for your indoor living.
Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina-certified plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He also was director of the Guilford County NCSU Extension Service and vice president at the N.C. Biotechnology Center. If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com
