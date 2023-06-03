Like many words, “culture” has multiple meanings and can be a verb or a noun. In terms of horticulture, we usually think of “culture” as the act of growing and caring for a plant. Culture can also refer to a refinement reflecting the product of our American social and intellectual formation. That is, this plant is a “part of our American culture.” But there is one plant that should be a part of every North Carolina landscape because it fulfills both meanings. Camellia.

As for the growing culture of camellias, there are two basic types for growth in North Carolina: Camellia japonica and Camellia sasanqua. Camellias originated in regions of Asia such as Japan, Malaysia and China and are known for their glossy, evergreen foliage and conspicuous, showy, large blooms, sometimes as large as a saucer but mostly 3-4 inches in diameter. The colors of the blooms and the bloom forms are myriad and highly prized by most flower gardeners, and I often cut blooms for flowers in our home. Over 3,000 varieties from 250 species have been developed over the centuries.

Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina-certified plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He also was director of the Guilford County NCSU Extension Service and vice president at the N.C. Biotechnology Center. If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com

