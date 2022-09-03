Even in 1908, the “employees” at City Transfer and Storage were so dedicated that the mule team made the scheduled delivery even though the driver was left at the previous stop!
Without the driver, they backed up to the loading dock and delivered the goods, right on schedule. As their history states, “Even the livestock seemed to understand City Transfer’s emphasis on service!”
I.M. Lassiter was the founder of City Transfer and Storage in 1908. He would be proud to know that his company, now led by the third generation of Lassiters, would be the only High Point company and the oldest company to receive a Family Business Award this year from the Triad Business Journal. Not only that, but City Transfer is also the oldest, continuously operated family owned transportation and logistics company in the entire state of North Carolina! Triad Business Journal recently held its Family Business Awards Luncheon at Revolution Mill in Greensboro.
I.M. Lassiter’s sons, William “Mac” and Carter, became to the second generation to join the business. Carter is the father of the third-generation owners, Bart, Ron and Scott Lassiter. Their mother, Doris, also joined the family business in the 1960s as the corporate secretary. Two of Ron’s sons, Kris and Justin, and Scott’s son, Carter, are the fourth generation of Lassiters working at City Transfer.
The company has grown and diversified and is now one of the agents of Atlas Van Lines. Carter Lassiter was inducted into the North Carolina Transportation Hall of Fame in 2008 and holds the distinction of being the first mover to be inducted. Bart said of his father, “Dad set a great example. He stood for quality and integrity, and his reputation was impeccable.”
I have known Bart for years and the tradition his father set continues today. I was so pleased to be able to attend as City Transfer received its award. On a personal note, I did call Bart when I had some inside furniture to move. His guys did a great job, so careful, so nice. My bichon frise, Juliette, decided to take a walk around the neighborhood herself when the front door was open, and Bart’s guy went out and found her! She ran right to him!
Oh, back to the award.
It was my first venture to Revolution Mill, and it is wondrous how the former cotton mill has been repurposed into apartment living and businesses. Through modernization, historic preservation occurred. Historic preservation and revitalization is a theme of High Pointer Dorothy Darr, executive director of the Southwest Renewal Foundation, who nominated City Transfer for the award. Darr told me, “Of course City Transfer and Storage is located in our Southside, but they also epitomize the entrepreneurial spirit of High Point. At one time we were all family-owned businesses. They are so representative of High Point’s history and deserving of an award. Not only are they a third-generation family, but City Transfer was also the oldest company (out of 12) honored here today. Bart Lassiter and his brothers, Scott and Ron, deserve the award. They are an example of the entrepreneurial spirit of High Point!”
Bart, who entered the family business after graduating from Appalachian State, credits the company’s success to the dedicated drivers and employees, “It boils down to the people we have working for us. It is easy for me to sell when I know I have good people behind me to get the job done.”
His brother Ron graduated from Pfeiffer University with a degree in criminal justice and then joined the family business. He was the first person to drive a tractor-trailer cross-country for the company — at age 18! He is a whiz with trucks and heavy equipment and focuses on the company’s crane and rigging business.
Scott Lassiter planned a teaching and coaching career after graduating from Appalachian State but was soon lured into the family business. He now runs the company’s Winston-Salem office. He was also the first two-year president in the history of the North Carolina Movers Association.
City Transfer represents that the entrepreneurial spirit is truly alive in High Point. It seems almost every day we read about new businesses choosing our new downtown area to call their business home. Mark Gendle, president and publisher of the Triad Business Journal, was the first to speak after a social half hour. He was right when he called family businesses “the heartbeat of America.” He continued to say, “Family businesses form the backbone of America. Family businesses transcend generations and form community identity. These are families that are leaving their stamp on our communities. There is no time like the present, and we need to embrace these companies and individuals for their achievements throughout the community. They have earned the title ‘Heartbeat of America, the Heartbeat of the Triad!’ ”
This is so true of City Transfer and Storage, founded in 1908 by my friend Bart Lassiter’s grandfather, I.M. Lassiter. He had a team of mules and horses, a vision and a wagon and would haul anything that would fit into that wagon, and, as I mentioned before, with or without the driver!
The company’s first location was near the railroad tracks, and in 2019 when it celebrated its 111th anniversary, a historic marker was unveiled noting City Transfer as North Carolina’s oldest family-owned, continuously operating moving company. I remember that day as we gathered at the railroad terminal with members of the city council, the Historic Preservation Commission and of course the Southwest Renewal Foundation. There was some great cake too!
As the horseless carriage arrived, modernization of City Transfer began. The truck arrived in High Point via the railroad. Not all the City Transfer customers liked this modernization and still wanted the mule and horse team. Some customers said the noise of the horseless carriage scared their horses. It was not to be. Progress must go forward, and it did, and it has.
Congratulations to the Lassiter family!
