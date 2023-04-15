DEAR DR. FOX: What is your opinion about the new “smart collars” being marketed for dogs and cats? They link to a smartphone, track location with GPS and can monitor the animal’s activity and well-being (heart rate, respiration etc.). — B.K., Washington, D.C.
DEAR B.K.: I am, in principle, opposed to such devices. They are no substitute for close personal observation and attention, and could be used as an excuse to let cats wander outdoors.
My primary concern about the use of such devices on animals relates to the potentially harmful effects of electromagnetic field generation and nonionizing radiation, especially around the neck — close to the animals’ brains and over the thyroid and parathyroid glands.
Every living body, whether plant or animal, has a bioelectrical field, which could be disrupted by anthropogenic sources of electricity. Decades of research have revealed that almost every cell in the body has a tiny voltage. Sparks of electricity help with the development of embryos by controlling the placement of eyes and limbs.
For details, see the recently published study “Bioelectricity of non-excitable cells and multicellular pattern memories: Biophysical modeling” by J. Cervera, M. Levin and S. Mafe (Physics Reports, March 2023). Another notable and relevant study is “Low-level EMF effects on wildlife and plants: What research tells us about an ecosystem approach” by B. Blake Levitt, Henry C. Lai and Albert M. Manville (Public Health, November 2022).
The abstract of the latter study provides a good overview:
“There is enough evidence to indicate we may be damaging nonhuman species at ecosystem and biosphere levels, across all taxa, from rising background levels of anthropogenic nonionizing electromagnetic fields (EMF). ... The focus of this Perspective paper is on the unique physiology of nonhuman species, their extraordinary sensitivity to both natural and anthropogenic EMF, and the likelihood that artificial EMF in the static, extremely low frequency and radiofrequency ranges of the nonionizing electromagnetic spectrum are capable, at very low intensities, of adversely affecting both fauna and flora in all species studied. Any existing exposure standards are for humans only; wildlife is unprotected, including within the safety margins of existing guidelines, which are inappropriate for trans-species sensitivities and different nonhuman physiology.”
Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. The volume of mail received prohibits personal replies, but questions and comments of general interest will be discussed in future columns. Visit Dr. Fox’s website at DrFoxOneHealth.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.