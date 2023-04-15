DEAR DR. FOX: What is your opinion about the new “smart collars” being marketed for dogs and cats? They link to a smartphone, track location with GPS and can monitor the animal’s activity and well-being (heart rate, respiration etc.). — B.K., Washington, D.C.

DEAR B.K.: I am, in principle, opposed to such devices. They are no substitute for close personal observation and attention, and could be used as an excuse to let cats wander outdoors.

