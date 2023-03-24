CREAMER COLUMN.jpg

Doug Creamer ON FAITH

I went for my walk today to clear my mind and think about my column. It turns out that there was a lot to clear away from my mind. Every time I thought I had cleared my thoughts, another train of thought surfaced. I was diligently working to clear my mind so I could begin to think about my column.

I tried to pray and ask the Lord for help, but my mind kept wandering off in different directions. Sometimes we need to think through some things and other times we need to clear the clutter. I took a deep breath and looked up. The sky was a clear, brilliant blue.

