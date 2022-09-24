There is so much to talk about in this column, so no intro, just as Jackie Gleason used to say, “Away we go!”

As the world celebrated the life and mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II, High Pointers have a royal connection. High Point’s worldwide celebrated tenor Anthony “Tony” Dean Griffey performed for Queen Elizabeth II when he sang with the London Symphony Orchestra. This summer I enjoyed dinner with Griffey, my friend Chris Greene and Griffey’s nephew Kenan at Pennybyrn. As we were talking Griffey mentioned that the queen had attended one of his performances. I asked him, “Did that make you nervous?” He said, “No, I am actually more nervous performing in my hometown of High Point!” Griffey is one of High Point’s royalty! We are just as proud of him as his mother, Joyce!

