There is so much to talk about in this column, so no intro, just as Jackie Gleason used to say, “Away we go!”
As the world celebrated the life and mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II, High Pointers have a royal connection. High Point’s worldwide celebrated tenor Anthony “Tony” Dean Griffey performed for Queen Elizabeth II when he sang with the London Symphony Orchestra. This summer I enjoyed dinner with Griffey, my friend Chris Greene and Griffey’s nephew Kenan at Pennybyrn. As we were talking Griffey mentioned that the queen had attended one of his performances. I asked him, “Did that make you nervous?” He said, “No, I am actually more nervous performing in my hometown of High Point!” Griffey is one of High Point’s royalty! We are just as proud of him as his mother, Joyce!
Next on to Congdon Yards. Business High Point started Community Talks this summer at Congdon Yards. This program highlights businesses and agencies in our community. I, along with my friend Chris Greene (a recurring theme in this column) attended the Community Talks featuring Melody Burnett, president of Visit High Point.
Burnett and her team are doing a fantastic job in promoting High Point. She noted that historically the mission of the agency (a.k.a., convention and visitors bureau) was to put “heads in beds,” filling up hotel rooms and conference centers, putting feet on the street through travel and tourism.
The mission statement was adapted to make High Point a “vibrant destination that visitors would enjoy and that locals would want to promote.” At first it was decided to call attention to the two major attractions in High Point: the High Point Market and the home furnishings industry, and the extraordinary High Point University that is also world-class. Now the attractions are ever-expanding with the incomparable Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum; let’s not forget Truist Stadium bringing soccer in addition to baseball; what about the John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival; Gene Kininmonth and the High Point Autumn Rowing Festival; High Point Theatre; the arts are growing; and all the shops, restaurants and drinking establishments that are popping up! High Point is happening!
Burnett also emphasized that Visit High Point receives no High Point tax dollars. Its funding comes from occupancy taxes on accommodations.
She noted that although Visit High Point is separate from the Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce, it was former chamber President Doyle Early who founded it in 1983, and it became an independent organization in 1995. Doyle, you have done a lot for High Point!
This year the High Point Community Foundation distributed grants in a series of events at Congdon Yards. I, once again with my friend Chris Greene, attended the final presentation.
Joe Blosser, HPU’s executive director of the Center for Community Engagement, was the emcee, a perfect choice since he served as chair of the grants committee for several previous years. The first recipient on this day was spotlighted in last week’s column, the Community Clinic of High Point. Molly Jordan, executive director, described the clinic’s vital work and how the Community Clinic helps to fill the medical gap for the uninsured and underinsured in our community. Having access to health care changes peoples’ lives. The Community Clinic of High Point changes people’s lives!
Gene Brown is the president and executive director of Community Housing Solutions, another recipient. It works with volunteers and does home repairs for the low-income, and impressively it is a certified aging-in-place specialist working to install safety measures such as grab bars, access ramps, whatever it takes to make homes warmer, drier, and safer.
High Point Discovered was the idea of Christy Barbour, co-founder and partner of Barbour Spangle Design, and it helps to keep High Pointers informed of the ever-increasing activities, events, new shops, new restaurants, and happenings in High Point. Creative Director Hannah Ray took a role in the non-profit’s presentation. Executive Director Amber Williamson also attended.
Dell McCormick is the executive director of the Macedonia Resource Center, which is celebrating 20 years. It has been a true blessing to that High Point neighborhood. McCormick said of the organization’s food pantry, “Ten years ago you could look at a person and tell who was hungry, who was struggling. Today that is not true. These people do not want to ask for help. They are proud, so we want them to leave our agency with their dignity. Since COVID, our numbers have tripled!” They offer myriad programs, but a special partnership with the High Point Police Department developed a program engaging Black male youth with the knowledge of police engagement. Assistant Chief Petula Sellars helped explain. She noted the program is amazing, and the police officers volunteer their time (and love it) with the youth. She noted amusingly that residents know, “People don’t just call us to have coffee or fresh baked cookies.” Thank you, High Point Police, for all that you do!
Lastly, a grant was given to Lynn Lomax, CEO of the YMCA. Blosser introduced him, saying, “I want you to hear about our YMCA, because it is like no other!” Lomax: “I have been involved in YMCAs for over 40 years this past August, three different Ys prior to High Point, I have never been part of a YMCA that has been more supported by the community than in High Point. It is incredible. I am blessed.” A recurring theme throughout is, “What are we going to do with our teenagers?” The Y wanted to create a program with no barriers to that program, “A Place to Belong.” Lomax said, “We bring teens into our Y family and make them part of the hub and get them into our teen program, our swim program, everything we do. We are also investing $4.5 million into the transformation of the Carl Chavis Y. We want an even playing field. You don’t walk into a Y on this side of town or that side of town, you walk into the Y, and you are proud to be in any one of them or all of them.”
