If you haven’t already heard, Penn State wrestler, Aaron Brooks, won his third consecutive NCAA title at 184 pounds. Brooks is the same wrestler who not only made NCAA history with his wrestling three-peat, but also sparked a social media storm in an after-match interview in which he praised Christ and called Muhammed a false prophet.
That’s when the storm started.
For starters, the young wrestler presented a mini defense for the Christian Faith in a matter of seconds. He not only affirmed Christ’s work in his life but in the process highlighted both his death and authenticating resurrection in doing so. Brooks went beyond the mere personal belief in Jesus and anchored it to his resurrection and did so for the very reason that the Apostles did because the resurrection verified Christ’s claims like nothing else. As I’ve noted in past articles, the resurrection snatches the Christian Gospel from mere religious thinking and plants it right-smack-dab in the middle of human history.
Brooks, then, simply noted the fact that the resurrection renders the Christian truth claims both absolutely and universally true. That means that when Jesus claimed to be the one and only door to heaven, he meant it as always true, everywhere true, and as a logical exclusion of all religious rivals vying for the souls of men. Further, it means that all men must place their faith in him to avoid the eternal wrath of God.
The second reason for the outrage was Brooks’ unwillingness to let his audience overlook the obvious. In other words, he could have simply affirmed the truth and left his audience with the task of drawing their own conclusions. Sometimes, however, that just doesn’t work. Most, in fact, are accustomed to hearing one religious truth claim or another with the vast majority believing them to be mere preferences on a buffet of 4200 religious options to appease any number of spiritual tastes. So, Brooks ventured beyond the mere affirmation of truth by contrasting it to one of many false rivals. Said Brooks, “It’s everything. Christ’s resurrection is everything. Not just his life, his death and resurrection. You can only get that through Him.…No false prophets, no Muhammad or anyone else. Only Jesus Christ himself.” He could just as easily have contrasted Christ with any number of religious founders, because opposite him, they are all false. Rather than chancing his audience missing the point, then, Brooks simply made the point for them.
As any caring parent knows, it is sometimes much more loving to slap the hand of a child than to kiss it. A child reaching for a red-hot surface may be blindsided by the seemingly harsh unloving grab or slap of a caring mother but it’s just such action that keeps her child from serious injury. Truth is like that. It may be uncomfortable for some, offensive to many, or downright repulsive to others, but said message reveals the love and grace of God. He will not leave us alone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.