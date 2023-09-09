HIGH POINT — To put it in the appropriate baseball lingo, Bob Wyrick is the Babe Ruth of local New York Yankees memorabilia collectors.
Maybe it’s the dozens of replica jerseys, each one autographed by the Yankee whose number appears on the jersey. Yogi Berra, anyone? Mickey Mantle? Ron Guidry?
Or perhaps it’s the tickets to historic World Series games won by the Yankees, including a framed set of three mint-condition tickets to the 1943 Series.
Maybe it’s the chair, adorned with the familiar red-white-and-blue Yankees logo, that came straight from the Yankees clubhouse.
It could be that 1933 Babe Ruth baseball card.
Or maybe it’s the dozens of baseballs signed by famous Yankees past and present, from the likes of Mantle, Whitey Ford and Phil Rizzuto to Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez and Aaron Judge.
“Sure, I’d love to have a signed Babe Ruth ball or an autographed Lou Gehrig ball, but they’re out of my price range,” says the High Point collector, a lifelong Yankees fan. “There are just some things where I think I’d love to have it, but I’m not going to spend that kind of money.”
Notwithstanding those absent Ruth and Gehrig balls, though, Wyrick still has a veritable Bronx Bombers museum on display at his home in High Point, where he and his wife, Judy, have lived for the past two years.
“There are bigger collections than mine out there,” Wyrick says, “but I would bet mine is the biggest collection of Yankees memorabilia in High Point.”
We would, too.
One entire room — the so-called “Yankees Room” — overflows with Yankees collectibles, from autographed jerseys, balls, bats, photographs, caps and banners to Bobbleheads, figurines and the aforementioned clubhouse chair.
Among the older items on display are several “B18 blankets,” which are felt squares, about 5 inches in length and width, that feature Yankee ball players. Manufactured in 1914, the unique collectibles came in packs of cigarettes.
There’s also a framed personal letter from longtime Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, sent to Wyrick on the occasion of his 50th birthday.
Speaking of Steinbrenner, the mercurial owner played a crucial role in one of Wyrick’s favorite keepsakes. When a friend of Wyrick’s drew him a Yankees caricature, he decided to take it to a spring training game in Florida and see how many Yankees he could get to autograph it for him. The first person he spotted was Steinbrenner, who was kind enough to sign it.
Then a curious thing happened.
“Are you trying to get the whole team to sign this?” Steinbrenner asked.
“Yeah, I am,” Wyrick replied.
So Steinbrenner gave Wyrick the name of a Yankees staff member to send the drawing to, with instructions — per “The Boss” — to get it signed and then ship it back. Wyrick did as he was told, and sure enough, the drawing came back with signatures of the entire Yankees team.
Unique memorabilia can be found elsewhere in Wyrick’s house, as well:
World Series press pins, available only to media covering World Series games at Yankee Stadium.
Tickets from the 1947 World Series, when the Yankees beat Jackie Robinson’s Brooklyn Dodgers.
Miniature replicas of the old Yankee Stadium and of a Yankees bullpen cart.
A plate from Mantle’s restaurant, and a Yogi Berra signature mitt.
Commemorative wine bottles — which were only given to Yankees players and staff — from the team’s 1996 and 1999 World Series titles.
Four long, skinny drawers full of Derek Jeter baseball cards.
Binders holding index-card autographs of more than 300 players from Yankees history. The oldest card, from 1908, features the signature of little-known pitcher Andy O’Connor, who pitched a single game for the Yankees, who were then known as the New York Highlanders.
A large, silver plate, manufactured in 1953, commemorating the Yankees’ five consecutive World Series titles from 1949 to ’53. The plate, which features the engraved facsimile signatures of the men who played for those five teams, was a commemorative gift distributed only to Yankees players and staff.
“I don’t know who my plate belonged to,” Wyrick says. “Could’ve been a player or some other Yankee personnel. But it’s a real special piece, because it’s so unique.”
There are plenty more items not on display, Wyrick says, because they’re boxed up and he doesn’t have room for them.
Wyrick, 77, is a Greensboro native who grew up as a Yankees fan for a couple of reasons. First, he used to frequent minor-league games at Greensboro’s War Memorial Stadium, when the local team was a Yankees affiliate. Second, Major League Baseball’s “Game of the Week” on TV almost always featured the Yankees, he says, further solidifying his love for the team.
Wyrick’s collecting addiction began innocently enough with baseball cards and gradually progressed to autographs and other memorabilia. In the 1980s, he actually ran a sports collectibles business, which gave him the opportunity to meet — and get memorabilia from — a lot of athletes, and not just his beloved Yankees. He still operates the business, called This Old Glove, online.
“I’ve collected some stuff from other teams,” Wyrick says, “but 99% of my collection today is Yankees.”
Wyrick says he’s not sure about the future of his collection. He’s been selling off a few pieces here and there — a national auction house is getting ready to auction his coveted ticket to Aaron Judge’s major-league debut — but he’d like to keep most of the collection together if possible.
“I want people to be able to see it,” he says. “I’d love to have a place to put everything on display and let people enjoy it.”
