DEAR READERS: When we open our hearts, we do not need to look far to experience the miraculous: We may feel awed in the presence of a soaring tree, or see the love in the eyes of a dog we have rescued and adopted. We can bear witness with the lives around us, human and nonhuman, sharing the joys and tribulations of mortal existence. In extending loving care and respect to all sentient beings, we can bring heaven down to where Earth abides.
This realm of illimitable and ineffable experience and healing is beyond words. As Alfred, Lord Tennyson, wrote:
“For words, like Nature, half reveal / And half conceal the Soul within.”
My book “The New Eden: For People, Animals and Nature,” illustrated by the late Susan Seddon Boulet, contains a narrative poem. These words came to me:
“The first people knew / The One Soul in many / And the many in the One.”
I was one of the pioneers in what has become a recognized specialty in my profession: veterinary behavioral medicine. It has taken decades for the profession to recognize the emotional distress and behavioral disorders in companion animals and those confined in zoos and farms, and even longer to establish some standards on how they are best prevented and treated.
For an inspiring and reflective read on this subject, all should enjoy the 2013 book “The Soul of All Living Creatures: What Animals Can Teach Us About Being Human” by veterinary behavioral medicine specialist Vint Virga, DVM. Virga takes the reader through the identification of various causes of animal suffering and distress, followed by their treatment. He then reflects on how we share similar afflictions and what we can do to make our own lives whole and healthy — along with the animals under our care, and, indeed, all our relationships!
DEAR DR. FOX: I just wanted to share a quick note of gratitude for your informational books and videos. Sometime in the early 1990s, I first watched your video series on caring for your pets. After nearly 20 years of not having a pet, my fiancee and I now have a kitten named Licorice, who has quickly become a beloved member of the family. Daily, I recall the important information that I learned from your videos and books as a lad. I am confident that if she could communicate via language, Licorice would extend her gratitude for all of your educational materials. She really enjoys her daily grooming and relaxing massages.
I was glad to find your website and learn more about your further efforts to make the world a better place for both animals and humans. Keep up your great work. — A.T.M., Los Angeles
DEAR A.T.M.: I much appreciate your words of support for my efforts to increase public understanding and care of animals domesticated and wild, as well as for the natural environment we share.
Readers can find my videos on my website (drfoxonehealth.com). Topics include the basics of understanding cat and dog behavior, communication and massage therapy; the plight of farmed animals; the risks of genetic engineering; the ethical imperative of “eating with conscience” and the spirituality of Earth care.
MICROCHIPPING OF DOGS, CATS SOON COMPULSORY IN UK
I see this as especially important for indoor cats who manage to sneak outdoors, and for those cats whose owners still allow them to go outdoors whenever they choose (about which I have railed frequently in this column). A similar initiative is long overdue here in the U.S., and is something for which municipal authorities and state veterinary associations should be advocating.
Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. The volume of mail received prohibits personal replies, but questions and comments of general interest will be discussed in future columns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.